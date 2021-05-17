SNL took a first shot at “The Last Dance” while it was still unspooling in May 2020, but to less comedic effect. The premise of that sketch was that, interspersed among cast members impersonating former Bulls teammate Steve Kerr and sports journalists David Aldridge and Andrea Kremer, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was also put on camera to provide his recollections of Jordan’s championship runs. The problem was that no one, including Bowen Yang as Kim, came across in as likable or entertaining a fashion as Gardner did in channeling Wozniak.