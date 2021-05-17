Think about what he is doing in this series. For the entirety of his six seasons in Washington — not to mention the entirety of his 13-year NHL career — Oshie has played right wing. With the Caps, he has frequently slid in alongside Nicklas Backstrom opposite Ovechkin, one of the best seats in hockey. If not there, he has had Evgeny Kuznetsov as his center. He is in glamorous spots, but he often does the grimy work — digging pucks out and keeping them alive so the skilled players alongside him can benefit.