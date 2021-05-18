Rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek was injured in Game 1, throwing 39-year-old Craig Anderson into the fire, and then center Lars Eller was hurt in Game 2 — an injury that could have series-altering implications. On Tuesday, Coach Peter Laviolette said Vanecek and Eller are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.
“I’m not going to go on speculation [on whether Eller plays Wednesday], but I can tell you that Lars is an important player for us,” Laviolette said. “He’s done a really good job, he’s handled big minutes against big opponents, and he’s played well for us, especially in the last month — a guy certainly that we count on.”
Eller missed seven straight regular season games in March with a lower-body injury. He left Monday’s game midway through the second period; he appeared to be flexing his left leg after a rush as he gingerly skated to the bench.
Eller, a versatile 32-year-old center known for his defensive abilities, had eight goals and 15 assists in 44 regular season games. He had been the Capitals’ go-to center against Boston’s top line in Games 1 and 2. If Eller is out Wednesday — or longer — his absence creates problems for the Capitals.
Without Eller, Washington’s next-best defensive line is the fourth line of Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, which has been together for the entire season. That trio has contributed offensively in the postseason, notching three of the team’s six goals in the series. Dowd had the overtime winner in Game 1, and Hathaway had two goals in Game 2.
But the Capitals will not have the last line change in Boston, and the Bruins surely will try to expose Washington’s defensive weaknesses by aggressively deploying their top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. The Capitals believe they are ready for that challenge, even with pieces missing from their shuffled lineup.
“They are an elite line,” Dowd said. “We have lines like that, too — lines that can put up points every night and are tough to play against.”
When Eller exited Monday, Washington was down to two centers: Nicklas Backstrom and Dowd. T.J. Oshie, whose natural position is right wing, was playing center because Evgeny Kuznetsov was not available.
Kuznetsov was placed on the NHL’s covid-19 list May 4 and skated for the first time in nearly two weeks Sunday. He was joined by goalie Ilya Samsonov, who also had been on the list. Samsonov and Kuznetsov will travel to Boston, the team said, but it remains unclear whether either will dress Wednesday.
Disciplinary issues kept both out of a May 3 game against the New York Rangers, but Laviolette said those matters will not influence their playing time now.
“That’s kind of behind us, and we’ll keep that in the room and that’s in the past,” he said. “Right now, what we’re dealing with is them coming out of the league protocol.”
Svrluga: Before the first playoff puck dropped, the two missing Capitals already had dropped the ball
If Kuznetsov is on the ice for Washington on Wednesday, Laviolette hopes to see the player who was a star for the Capitals during their 2018 Stanley Cup run.
“He’s an effortless skater,” Laviolette said. “He can consume minutes without a lot of wear and tear on himself because he skates so well, and he’s certainly a power-play guy. ... He can make a difference on a team.”
If Kuznetsov and Eller are unable to go Wednesday, the Capitals will have to do some major shuffling. That includes the possibility of putting a “black ace” — an extra depth player around the team for the postseason — in the lineup. In the regular season, Philippe Maillet and Garrett Pilon filled in at center when the regulars were unavailable, but Maillet played just two games and Pilon suited up for only one.
On Tuesday, the Capitals called up four players from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.: center Connor McMichael, forward Brett Leason and defensemen Paul LaDue and Alexander Alexeyev. They did not skate at the team’s optional practice. The Capitals said 25 or 26 players would travel to Boston. The black aces are expected to stay in D.C., but some could go to Boston.
If McMichael, the Capitals’ top prospect, doesn’t travel, that would indicate Laviolette is comfortable with the options above him at center. The 20-year-old played one game — his NHL debut — for the Capitals in the regular season.
“I think through conversations with the Hershey coaches and the management side of things in Washington here,” Laviolette said, “these are the players that we want up here that we feel, if needed, if pushed, we might have to insert into the lineup.”