If Kuznetsov and Eller are unable to go Wednesday, the Capitals will have to do some major shuffling. That includes the possibility of putting a “black ace” — an extra depth player around the team for the postseason — in the lineup. In the regular season, Philippe Maillet and Garrett Pilon filled in at center when the regulars were unavailable, but Maillet played just two games and Pilon suited up for only one.