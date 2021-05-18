“She was a wonderful human being who epitomized everything that is good in sports and humanity, a true advocate of inclusion and the type of person any parent would want their young athlete to look up to,” Shawn Farrell, executive director of Colorado Cycling, told the Denver Post.
Inglis, who stood 6 feet tall, rode with the Black Swift/Cycleton Cycling Team and the Stages Cycling Team. She literally and figuratively towered over other cyclists at races.
“She was the most humble, the most compassionate. She was the fiercest competitor that made you feel good about yourself,” Megan Hottman, a friend and former teammate, told KDVR. “She’s always smiling, always had her arm around people. She was such a bright light.”
Teammate Barry Lee praised her as a “magical spirit in this elitist and ego-dominated sport,” adding to KDVR that “she represented the pure joy and love of the bike and the sport that I so dearly cherish and appreciate. She was the calm and gentle champion with the inner strength, grace and beauty I so respected and was always inspired by.”
The Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado called her one of the state’s best in the sport. “There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person,” it said in a statement to the Denver Post. “She was a multiple national and state champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.”
In the aftermath of Inglis’s death, Hottman, an attorney who focuses on cycling law and injured cyclists, called for greater measures to allow cyclists and cars to safely share roads.
“We need more than white paint; we need protected bike infrastructure. It takes money, and we need our city council members, our lawmakers and our city planners to get behind spending the money,” Hottman told Denver’s CBS affiliate. “We’ve got a bike lane bill, we’ve got a vulnerable road user bill, we’ve got all these excellent laws that we’ve worked on as bike advocates, and we need to see them consistently enforced by our district attorneys.”