Washington Football Team groundskeeper Pete Benevento is overseeing the project, which was spurred by Coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright, who said last year the team planned to improve the playing conditions at its stadium and at its training facility. The team recently completed renovating its practice fields with new sod and an improved drainage system.
Although the stadium has had field renovations in the past, none have been this significant, with a complete overhaul of the piping that lies more than a foot below the surface.
The team uses GameOnGrass, a sand-based Bermuda sod developed by Carolina Green Corp. that is grown on plastic, then transported and installed. Carolina Green has overseen past construction projects for FedEx Field, as well as the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium and the Carolina Panthers’ practice facility, among others.
FedEx Field’s playing surface has been the butt of jokes and criticism over the years, including from players such as quarterback Kirk Cousins, who once said it “probably doesn’t look like a professional field should.”
The Athletic first reported the news of FedEx Field’s reconstruction.
In a 2012 playoff game, Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III and Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Chris Clemons suffered knee injuries, prompting an outpouring of complaints about the playing surface.
Clemons’s agent blamed “crappy” conditions at FedEx Field, and Seattle defensive lineman Alan Branch said it “was probably the worst field I’ve ever played on” and that “they painted the dirt green so it looked like grass.” Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson said the field “should be illegal” and noted “that’s like working in a sweat shop to me.”