“A couple years ago, these guys would be in Double-A or Triple-A for another year, trying to learn how to pitch, but these teams just call them up to see if they can kind of hit lightning in a bottle,” continued the 36-year-old first baseman. “If not, they send them back down. They don’t care if they hit four guys on the other team — what does it matter to them? The GM for the other team is not in the box, so he doesn’t care. It’s a different kind of game, but it is what it is and that’s where we’re at.”