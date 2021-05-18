Moses, a third-round draft pick in 2014, has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed salary. That means the team can move on from him, via trade or release, and take a minimal salary cap charge of $1.9 million from his remaining prorated signing bonus — and save more than $7.7 million in cap room.
The 30-year-old has been a staple of Washington’s offensive line, having started every game since 2015. But this offseason, the team drafted Sam Cosmi, a tackle out of Texas who has played on both the right and left sides of the line, and signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to a one-year deal. It also acquired Ereck Flowers in a trade with Miami to compete for a starting spot at guard, and it will have Saahdiq Charles, a 2020 fourth-round pick who is back from injury and could play guard or tackle.
Although the decision to potentially move on from Moses seems to be a surprise, the team could use the extra salary cap room to re-sign other players. Defensive end Jonathan Allen will play on his fifth-year contract option, right guard Brandon Scherff signed a one-year franchise tag, and tight end Logan Thomas is in the final season of his two-year deal. All will be free agents in March if not re-signed earlier.