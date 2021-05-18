Moses, a third-round draft pick in 2014, has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed salary. That means the team can trade or release him and take a minimal salary cap charge of $1.9 million from his remaining prorated signing bonus — and save more than $7.7 million in cap room.
The 30-year-old has been a staple of Washington’s offensive line, having started every game since 2015. But this offseason, the team drafted Sam Cosmi, a tackle out of Texas who has played on both the right and left sides of the line, and signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to a one-year deal.
“It will create a lot of competition more so than anything else,” Coach Ron Rivera said Friday of the Leno signing. “It will give Sam another veteran guy to watch and learn from and, again, more competition. What it does, too, is it shows that again, with quality depth, if we get the type of depth we’re looking for, we’ll have guys that can play more than one position.”
Washington also acquired Ereck Flowers in a trade with Miami to compete for a starting spot at guard, and it will have Saahdiq Charles, a 2020 fourth-round pick, returning from a knee injury. He may be asked to play guard or tackle.
A team allowing a player to seek a trade gives his agent the ability to reach out to other teams to generate interest and try to facilitate a deal that works for both sides. But moving on from Moses would reshape an offensive line and a locker room that already has undergone numerous changes this year. He appeared to be among the returning leaders and said often last season how much he embraced and welcomed the changes of the new coaching staff under Rivera.
“It’s probably been one of my most fun years playing football with these guys because it’s been all football between us,” he said after the team’s first-round playoff loss to Tampa Bay. “ … I feel great about the players that we have, and I feel great about the building that we’ll be doing in this offseason, bringing in new players in the draft and those things. I look forward to it. … I’m just happy to be a part of this team and be a part of this culture. I look forward to getting back to work in the offseason.”
Although Washington still has approximately $13.8 million in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap, the additional savings from cutting or trading Moses could go toward longer-term deals for other veterans. Defensive end Jonathan Allen will play on his fifth-year contract option, right guard Brandon Scherff signed a one-year franchise tag, and tight end Logan Thomas is in the final season of his two-year deal. All will be free agents in March if not re-signed earlier.
The 26-year-old Allen, one of four first-round draft picks on the defensive line and the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, is due $10.051 million in salary this season but could seek $18 million to $20 million, if not more, in annual value on a new contract. The top five interior defensive linemen in average pay earn $17.5 million (Green Bay’s Kenny Clark) to $22.5 million (the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald).
“It’s always been my dream to play my career in one spot,” Allen told The Washington Post earlier this year. “I understand football is tough — it’s a process — but we’re moving in the right direction, from the front office to the players, and I love everything that we’re building here. This is my home. This is where I want to stay.”
Scherff is due $18.036 million on the franchise tag; that amount is probably the floor in negotiations should the team try to retain him at season’s end. And Thomas, one of Washington’s breakout stars of 2020, quickly has become a key piece of its future on offense.