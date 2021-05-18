And sure, when the blame is divvied up, when the Nationals decide what went wrong this time, Harris should accept his share for Bote’s homer and walking Duffy to start a critical sixth inning. He is certainly not blameless. But as has too often been the case this season, the Nationals’ offense was quiet in big spots. It stranded two runners in the first inning. It stranded two more after scoring twice in the fifth. In the sixth, once Starlin Castro punched a solo homer, Josh Harrison got to second — on his single and a wild pitch — before he was left there by Yan Gomes, Yadiel Hernandez and Victor Robles. Then Trea Turner tapped out to reliever Dan Winkler with two on and two outs in the eighth.