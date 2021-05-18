And sure, when the blame is divvied up, when the Nationals decide what went wrong this time, Harris should accept his share for Bote’s homer and walking Duffy to start a critical sixth inning. He is certainly not blameless. But as has too often been the case this season, the Nationals’ offense was quiet in big spots. It stranded two runners in the first inning. It stranded two more after scoring twice in the fifth. In the sixth, once Starlin Castro punched a solo homer, Josh Harrison got to second — on his single and a wild pitch — before he was left there by Yan Gomes, Yadiel Hernandez and Victor Robles. Then Trea Turner tapped out to reliever Dan Winkler with two on and two outs in the eighth.
A hit to tilt the outcome? Those only belonged to the Cubs. The Nationals (16-22), on the other hand, were burned by bad luck, Bote’s two-run shot and a recurring theme. Six weeks in, their bats are still searching for any sort of rhythm. On Tuesday, they left 11 men on base.
Patrick Corbin, meanwhile, kept pointing his start to the season in the right direction. Corbin entered Tuesday with a 3.00 ERA (10 runs in 30 innings) in his last five outings. He went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, striking out a season-high nine batters before being placed on the paternity list. Weston Alan Corbin, his first child, was born the next morning.
So Corbin stayed with his wife, Jen, while the Nationals took a weekend series in Phoenix. He kept in his between-starts routine at Nationals Park. He then ended the first and second with a double play, using a sinker for each and inducing eight grounders over 22 total batters, the product of throwing 33 sliders and 29 sinkers. The third inning, though, was when poor luck trickled through the infield grass.
It began once Bote tapped a 71.5 mph chopper to Castro at third. The ball bounced in a way that made it hard for Castro to field it with any momentum toward first. Instead, he caught it on his heels and ate the throw. The next batter, Nico Hoerner, poked another weak single to the left side. They each moved up on a sacrifice bunt for Cubs starter Zach Davies and scored when Willson Contreras skipped a single through the right side.
The Nationals did erase that deficit in the fifth. Turner singled in Gomes before Ryan Zimmerman, starting in place of Josh Bell, singled in Turner with his second hit off Davies. Then Corbin allowed a third run, on a single for Kris Bryant, and followed with back-to-back strikeouts to end his night. In the next half, Starlin Castro snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a solo homer to center.
Corbin logged an imperfect five innings and delivered a chance to win. Castro tied the game, 3-3, before the Nationals got Harrison to second with no outs and left him there. It was a missed opportunity that could have been buried by a few more hits, a couple clean innings, whatever turns a small push into a come-from-behind win. But Harris and Bote made it sting.
The 36-year-old walked Duffy on four pitches to start the inning. Two batters later, Bote rocked that outside cutter for an advantage the Cubs never lost. They padded it on Ian Happ’s solo homer off Wander Suero in the eighth. The loudest lapses, though, were in the batter’s box. With two on and one out in the seventh, Kyle Schwarber struck out swinging against left-handed reliever Justin Steele. With two outs, Castro knocked a grounder in front of Steele and took off running.
The throw beat him by a handful of steps. Castro crossed the base, paused, took off his helmet and slammed it into the dirt in frustration. It was a gesture for his whole team.