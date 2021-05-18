And sure, when the blame is divvied up, when the Nationals decide what went wrong this time, Harris will accept his share for Bote’s homer and walking Duffy to start the sixth inning. He is certainly not blameless. But the offense, as it has been too often this season, was quiet in big spots. It stranded two runners in the first inning. It stranded two more after scoring twice in the fifth. In the sixth, once Starlin Castro punched a solo homer, Josh Harrison got to second — on his single and a wild pitch — and was left there by Yan Gomes, Yadiel Hernández and Victor Robles. Then Trea Turner tapped out to reliever Dan Winkler with two on and two outs in the eighth.