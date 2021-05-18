And sure, when the blame is divvied up, when the Nationals decide what went wrong this time, Harris will accept his share for Bote’s homer and walking Duffy to start the sixth inning. He is certainly not blameless. But the offense, as it has been too often this season, was quiet in big spots. It stranded two runners in the first inning. It stranded two more after scoring twice in the fifth. In the sixth, once Starlin Castro punched a solo homer, Josh Harrison got to second — on his single and a wild pitch — and was left there by Yan Gomes, Yadiel Hernández and Victor Robles. Then Trea Turner tapped out to reliever Dan Winkler with two on and two outs in the eighth.
A hit to tilt the outcome? Those only belonged to the Cubs. The Nationals (16-22), on the other hand, were burned by Bote’s two-run shot and a recurring theme. Through 38 games, their bats have yet to find any sort of rhythm. Through two games of this series, they have yet to hold a lead. They are averaging more runs per game than just five other clubs. On Tuesday, they left 11 men on base.
“We got to be more aggressive,” said Manager Dave Martinez, repeating a common assessment from these first six weeks. “In the strike zone, early in counts. I’ve seen a lot of two-strike hitting with men on base. The first two pitches are the best pitches you’re going to hit.”
“We hit the ball hard,” added Castro, who kept four runners on, echoing one of Martinez’s go-to phrases. “We just didn’t have much luck.”
Patrick Corbin, meanwhile, kept pointing his start in the right direction. He entered Tuesday with a 3.00 ERA (10 runs in 30 innings) in his past five outings. Against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, he went seven innings, struck out a season-high nine batters and was soon placed on the paternity list. Weston Alan Corbin, his first child, was born the next morning.
So Corbin stayed with his wife, Jen, while the Nationals took a weekend series in Phoenix. He kept in his between-starts routine at Nationals Park. He then ended the first and second with a double play, using a sinker for each. He induced eight grounders over 22 total batters, the product of throwing 33 sliders and 29 sinkers. The third inning, though, was when poor luck trickled through the infield grass.
It began once Bote tapped a 71.5-mph chopper to Castro at third. The ball bounced in a way that made it hard for Castro to field it with any momentum toward first. Instead, he caught it on his heels and ate the throw. The next batter, Nico Hoerner, poked another weak single to the left side. They each moved up on a sacrifice bunt for Cubs starter Zach Davies and scored when Willson Contreras skipped a single through the right side.
“It was a tough playing surface out there — it was really wet and slick — so today was probably not the best day to get a lot of groundballs,” Corbin said. “They turned a couple good double plays for me. [The Cubs] just found some holes.”
The Nationals did erase that deficit in the fifth. Turner singled in Gomes before Ryan Zimmerman, starting in place of Josh Bell, singled in Turner with his second hit off Davies. Then Corbin allowed a third run on a single for Kris Bryant, and he followed with back-to-back strikeouts to end his night.
Corbin logged an imperfect five innings and delivered a chance to win. And in the next half, Castro went deep to snap an 0-for-21 slump. That tied the score, 3-3, before Harrison made it to second and stayed there once Gomes lined out, Hernández struck out and Robles did, too. It was a missed opportunity that could have been buried by a few more hits, a couple of clean innings, whatever turns a small push into a come-from-behind win. But Harris and Bote made it sting.
“My stuff was probably the worst it’s ever been in my career,” said Harris, who also allowed reliever Keegan Thompson’s first career hit in the sixth. “To have the outcome that I had wasn’t a surprise, I guess, for the way that I was pitching.”
The 36-year-old walked Duffy on four pitches to start the inning. Two batters later, Bote rocked that outside cutter for an advantage the Cubs never lost. They padded it on Ian Happ’s solo homer off Wander Suero in the eighth. The loudest lapses, though, were in the batter’s box. With two on and one out in the seventh, Kyle Schwarber struck out swinging against left-handed reliever Justin Steele. With two outs, Castro knocked a grounder in front of Steele and took off running.
The throw beat him by a handful of steps. Castro crossed the base, paused, took off his helmet and slammed it into the dirt in frustration. That spoke for the whole team.