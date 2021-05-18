“We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.
The school intended to cut five NCAA-sponsored sports (men’s volleyball, wrestling, field hockey and men’s and women’s fencing) and six others (lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash and synchronized swimming). Those 11 sports have produced 20 national championships and 27 Olympic medals.
The decision to cut them last summer came as schools across the country discontinued athletic programs, blaming budget strains in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 schools eliminated sports during the pandemic, including Clemson, Michigan State and George Washington, according to the Business of College Sports.
Like at other schools, Stanford’s decision sparked a backlash among athletes and prominent athletics alumni, including former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and soccer star Julie Foudy. The group, called 36 Sports Strong, raised several million dollars in pledges and proposed solutions to save the threatened sports, disputing the university’s claim that eliminating them would ease the athletic department’s budget deficit.
The proposed cuts would have affected 240 Stanford athletes and 22 coaches. Twenty support staff positions would have been eliminated.
The school said that before the pandemic, the athletic department was projected to operate at a deficit of at least $12 million during the 2021 fiscal year. In the wake of the coronavirus, the school said the “best-case scenario” was a $25 million deficit. Stanford claimed it considered alternatives but found them insufficient.
In an effort to reinstate some of the endangered sports, athletes filed a pair of lawsuits against the university in federal court last week. One, filed on behalf of eight athletes, alleges breach of contract, arguing that the university misled them as recruits by withholding plans to discontinue their programs. The other lawsuit, filed by athletes on five of the women’s teams, argues that the school’s cuts violate Title IX, the federal gender-equity law.
In recent months, a wave of Title IX-related lawsuits filed by athletes has forced universities to reconsider their decisions to cut women’s sports teams. Cutting sports programs can make it more difficult for colleges to comply with Title IX because schools are required to show they are offering equitable numbers of roster spots to men and women. Schools must also achieve equity in other areas, including scholarships, facilities and coaching.
Advocacy groups claim large numbers of Division I colleges have long been out of compliance with Title IX. But with little enforcement from the federal government, there was little incentive for them to make changes — until the sports cuts gave female athletes, and even some male athletes, a reason to sue their universities over the gender disparities.
William & Mary, Dartmouth, Brown, and Clemson University all reinstated sports teams after lawsuit threats, and several other schools, including the University of Iowa and Fresno State, are still embroiled in lawsuits over their decisions to cut women’s teams.
This story is developing and will be updated.