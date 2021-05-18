The White Sox hiring of the 76-year-old La Russa in October, despite the fact that he hadn’t managed a game in almost a decade, raised questions about whether he was up to date on the game and if he could get far younger players to buy into his leadership. The White Sox have an MLB-best .625 winning percentage thus far, but along the way La Russa has been criticized for some in-game decisions, particularly after he admitted earlier this month he wasn’t aware of a new rule on extra-inning base runners.