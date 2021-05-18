Beal was doubled over with his hands on his knees, a black compression sleeve on his left leg to help manage his strained hamstring. Clearly hobbled, he was breathing hard. Tatum scored four quick points.
It was a microcosm of Washington’s night: The Wizards folded in the face of heroic third-quarter performances from Tatum and point guard Kemba Walker in the second game of the NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament Tuesday, losing, 118-100. In truth, they never looked comfortable.
Beal was clearly not at full strength. Russell Westbrook hauled in rebound after rebound but wasn’t the scoring threat Washington needed. And no one else was helping on offense.
“We didn’t do a good job in our coverages. They got some good looks from the three-point line, made them,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said of the Celtics’ third-quarter surge. “They outplayed us. ... They played better than us tonight.”
The Celtics claimed the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed in the NBA playoffs that start Saturday; they will face second-seeded Brooklyn. The Wizards return home to play Thursday for one last shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They will host the ninth-place Indiana Pacers, who rolled the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 144-117, in the first game of the play-in, for the East’s eighth seed.
“We worked our butts off to be in this position to have a home court to get ourselves into the playoffs,” Brooks said. “Looking forward to it. ... Indiana played well tonight and they’ve been playing well, but it’s a great opportunity for us to go back to our home court and reboot and play much better.”
Should they win, the Wizards will face top-seeded Philadelphia in the first round — a significantly less desirable matchup than if they had claimed the seventh seed and faced the Nets, against whom they match up fairly well despite Brooklyn’s star power. They lost all three regular season matchups with the 76ers and had no answer for center Joel Embiid.
On Tuesday, it was Tatum and Walker doing the damage. The Celtics trailed 54-52 at halftime but buried memories of a shoddy second quarter with a 17-2 run from the duo, which got many in the limited-capacity crowd at TD Garden out of their seats.
The 4,789 in attendance raised their pitch for each of Walker’s three consecutive three-pointers in the first three minutes after halftime. They raised it again when Tatum forced Brooks to take his second timeout in the first four minutes of the half after he drained another three from deep in the corner, right in front of the Wizards’ bench.
Boston led by 13 with just over eight minutes left in the third, its home-court advantage fully in effect and Tatum fully in control.
The young all-star finished with a game-high 50 points, 23 of which came in the third quarter, as well as eight rebounds and four assists. Walker had 29 points and seven rebounds, and Boston didn’t need much else — Tristan Thompson was the only other scorer in double figures with 12.
The Wizards were in a similar situation, but a hobbled Beal and an off-rhythm Westbrook couldn’t compete with Tatum and Walker — nor could they outshoot their team’s bad defense. Washington sent the Celtics to the foul line 32 times and managed just 20 free throws of its own.
Beal had 22 points on 10-for-25 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists. Westbrook added 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Smith chipped in 17 points, and Daniel Gafford had 12 points and five rebounds but was limited by early foul trouble.
“He didn’t shoot the ball well,” Brooks said of Westbrook. “He didn’t get into a nice rhythm. I thought we had opportunities to get more opportunities on the line, but we didn’t get there. Particularly Brad — 25 shots and two free throws.”
Westbrook had no answer for the Wizards’ abysmal three-point shooting. They went 3 for 21 from the perimeter.
“I guess we just missed them tonight,” he said. “S--- happens.”
The Wizards arrived well prepared, at least mentally, for playofflike basketball. They approached every game as a must-win down the stretch as they hunted for play-in positioning.
The reward for their focus was facing a Celtics team that dragged itself to the finish. Beset with many of the same hardships that Washington faced — injuries, multiple players in quarantine because of the league’s coronavirus protocols and postponed games — they faded instead of surged and entered Tuesday having lost 10 of their final 15 games.
The Celtics wavered similarly in the first half Tuesday. Boston got a nine-point lead in the first quarter with some hot shooting from three and was aided by a clunky start from Washington, beginning with Beal. The guard checked out after making 1 of 5 tries from the field in a little over nine minutes. His lone bucket was a dunk after which he came down hard on his left leg and looked hobbled for the next few plays.
Smith stepped up in his stead, the wheel of fortune off which Wizards role players seem to operate, landing squarely on the 32-year-old for the second game in a row. He skittered around, finding elliptical routes to the rim in the first half and racking up 11 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes to help keep Washington afloat until Boston began to cool off.
The Celtics went 0 for 12 from three in the second quarter and mostly stayed competitive because of the Wizards’ sloppy defending: They shot 11 for 13 from the foul line and went into the locker room trailing by two.