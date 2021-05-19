Game 4 is scheduled for Friday in Boston.
The miscue came at 5:48 of the second extra period, and it was not the first time Samsonov had made such a mistake this season. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin snapped his stick on the bench after the goal and appeared to give Samsonov an earful as the teams exited the ice.
Samsonov finished with 40 saves, including 17 in the first extra period, when Boston peppered him to no avail.
The Capitals held a 2-1 lead entering the third period, but Brad Marchand knotted the score with a power-play goal in front with 8:28 left in regulation. It stayed that way for nearly 35 minutes of hockey before 4,565 at TD Garden found a reason to celebrate in the second overtime.
All three games of the series have gone to overtime, and neither team has held a two-goal lead at any point.
Samsonov was thrust into action for the first time in nearly three weeks after landing on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list May 4. He missed the team’s May 3 game against the New York Rangers because of disciplinary reasons.
Ovechkin opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 11:39 left in the second period. His first tally of the postseason came off a nice feed by Anthony Mantha from behind the net. Less than a minute later, though, Taylor Hall beat Samsonov with a chip shot to tie the score at 1.
Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead with 1:45 left in the period with his redirection of Garnet Hathaway’s shot.
Dowd previously left the game for a few minutes in the second period after he blocked David Pastrnak’s blast with his right knee. The fourth-liner, who played a bigger role Wednesday with the absence of Lars Eller because of a lower-body injury, has two goals in the series.
In the third period, Dowd took a crucial high-sticking penalty with nine minutes remaining. Boston, scoreless on its four previous power plays, made this one count when Marchand knocked the puck out of the air during a scrum in front for a crucial equalizer.
Samsonov was the Capitals’ third starting goaltender in their first three games of the series. Washington is only the second team in NHL history to start three different goalies in its first three playoff games, joining the 1986 Winnipeg Jets.
Rookie Vitek Vanecek started Game 1, but he suffered a lower-body injury and exited after less than seven minutes of play. Veteran Craig Anderson, a 39-year-old who made only four appearances in the regular season, came on in relief of Vanecek and made 21 saves in the series-opening win.
Anderson earned the start in Game 2 with Vanecek still hurt and made 44 saves in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss. Anderson was a late scratch for Game 3 because of what the team termed “body maintenance.” Vanecek was still unavailable, opening the door for Samsonov with Pheonix Copley listed as his backup.
The last time a team started three different goalies in a playoff series and won it was a Peter-Laviolette coached Philadelphia team in 2011.
The Capitals also saw the return of Evgeny Kuznetsov into the lineup, after he had been placed on the covid-19 list at the same time as Samsonov. Kuznetsov skated on the top line with Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Oshie had missed the team’s morning skate Wednesday for undisclosed reasons, but he slotted in with no apparent minute restrictions.
Eller’s absence created ripple effects throughout the lineup. Michael Raffl was shifted to third-line center, and Daniel Carr was inserted into the lineup over Daniel Sprong. Carr, who played in six games during the regular season, got 10:33 of ice time in his NHL postseason debut.