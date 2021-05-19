So he put $50 on it.
On the afternoon of May 1, while surrounded by friends and family at Our Bar in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, Forrest won that bet and got the call he had long waited to receive.
“The first thing Coach [Ron Rivera] asked me is if I was ready to a part of the Washington Football Team,” Forrest said. “I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and I got a little bit emotional with my family around. It’s a dream of mine.”
A safety and special teams player from the University of Cincinnati, Forrest has been dubbed by Washington’s coaches as a “culture-builder” — a player who can contribute in multiple ways and has the right personality to learn from the veterans and become a leader himself.
“That charisma, which lends itself to being a good leader — potentially a great leader — really translates to any side of the ball but certainly for ours on special teams,” Washington special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor told the team’s website.
Forrest’s ability to be the glue of a group comes naturally, he says, perhaps because he has been that his whole life as one of 13 children in his family who range in age from 6 to 29. Forrest is square in the middle, with older siblings who are now parents and younger ones who are just beginning to play sports themselves.
“Most kids do it for their parents or they do it for such and such,” said his father, Darrick Sr. “Darrick, he does it because he sees himself as a role model.”
Yet Forrest’s dream is only beginning. As a fifth-round pick, he essentially has guaranteed a tryout with Washington and little else. But he brings with him an impressive résumé, having played both safety positions and on all four special teams units at Cincinnati, and his intangibles might be most appealing to Washington — his work ethic, his rapport with teammates, his history of leadership.
“You look for that,” said Forrest’s college defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman. “You can always develop the skill. You can develop the talent. But the work ethic is usually something that a young man has or he doesn’t.”
Rivera has said Forrest was the team’s top-rated special teamer in the draft, and he’ll have the chance to contribute immediately on that unit in Washington. But Forrest also has the potential to become a key piece of a defense on the rise, competing for playing time at a safety position that remains unsettled.
“Just because he can be good at special teams doesn’t mean he can’t play safety,” Rivera said after the draft. “He’s a dynamic football player. You see some of his playmaking ability. Everything is open for competition. There are very few guarantees for who is starting, I can tell you that right now. We’re going to create as much competition as possible to make us a better football team.”
‘It’s his ability to take coaching’
Darrick Forrest Sr. always believed his son would become an NFL player because he always did whatever he set out to do. He earned 11 varsity letters in basketball, track and football at Walnut Ridge High and was a captain on all of them, his father said.
He was also the team barber for each of his four years at Cincinnati.
“He cut everyone’s hair, even Coach [Luke] Fickell’s kids,” Darrick Forrest Sr. said. “Everything he learned, he learned on his own. He picked up some clippers, looked on the Internet, asked some of the barbers when he was getting his haircut what he should do, and next thing you know, he’s the team barber. Once he sets his mind to something he wants to do, he goes for it.”
Football was always first for Forrest, and after becoming one of the first recruits under Fickell, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator hired by the Bearcats in 2016, he learned early on to embrace special teams — in part because it gave him a way onto the field.
“I like to fly around, go make plays,” he said. “It just gives that energy and momentum, and momentum goes a long way in football. I feel like special team plays, they’re really undervalued. People don’t really know the excitement that comes with … making those plays on special teams.”
Forrest became a starter in 2018 and helped Cincinnati form one of college football’s top scoring defenses en route to an 11-win season. Early the following season, the team lost starting “boundary” safety James Wiggins to an ACL injury, and Forrest was asked to move from “field” safety, which is more akin to a traditional free safety, to help fill the void.
He had a team-high 106 tackles and three interceptions and was voted first-team all-conference at season’s end. But when Wiggins returned in 2020, Forrest moved back to field safety. He embraced the switch, reminded by his father the value of being able to play both positions.
“He knew he probably wasn’t going to make as many tackles being at the field safety, but he knew that was what our defense needed,” Freeman said. “He did it, and he did a great job at it. It just shows the unselfishness he has.”
Forrest was voted a team captain that year, starting 10 games as the quarterback of the defensive backfield and totaling 40 tackles and three picks. Freeman, however, believes a game the year before truly showed what Forrest was all about. It was November 2019 and Cincinnati hosted Temple for a shot at the conference title game. Temple trailed 15-13 with about two minutes remaining and had the ball for one last drive to win it. It turned to its star receiver on consecutive pass plays to Forrest’s side of the field to collect seven yards and five yards for a first down.
But on the next play, Forrest picked off a pass thrown to the same side to save the win and give his team the division title.
“It’s his ability to take coaching, adapt and adjust,” Freeman said. “… The ability to refocus, to get his mind back to what he has to do. … That describes Darrick Forrest, a guy that learns from his mistakes, a guy that is able to move forward and all of a sudden can make a big play. Same thing in terms of his life — an ability to take setbacks and learn from them and now he’s a fifth-round draft pick for Washington.”
‘It’s just going to take me to another level’
Forrest had a sense Washington was eyeing him ahead of the draft, though he could never be sure. He spoke to Kaczor and defensive backs coach Chris Harris via Zoom, each of whom peppered him with questions.
“Kaczor was the main one,” Forrest said. “He saw that I was a guy that can develop fast. I can pick up on things very quick. When he tells me something, I can memorize it and spit it back to him the same way he said it to me. I felt like that helped me throughout the process because I have football knowledge, but once I get with the right coaching it’s just going to take me to another level.”
Though Forrest (6-foot and 200 pounds) wasn’t regarded as a top prospect out of Cincinnati, a month before the draft he put the NFL on notice. At his pro day, he recorded a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and had 21 bench-press reps, a 39-inch vertical jump and a 11-foot broad jump. His quickness to cover sideline to sideline and close on receivers fits with the emphasis Washington has placed on speed as it has revamped its roster.
Forrest also has a penchant for laying big hits — the kind he views as momentum-changers and that his new defensive coordinator values.
“Guys either like to hit or they don’t,” Jack Del Rio said last year. “We like to collect people that run and hit.”
Forrest should have the opportunity to show off both abilities early on special teams for Washington, and perhaps on defense, too, given the team’s lack of a clear starter at free safety. Either way, he hopes even more comes of his story — and that $50 bet he made years ago.
“I’m the first NFL player in my family,” he said. “So I want this to trickle down, and I want my younger brothers to try to make this dream come true, too. They all play football because of me now.
“And I actually haven’t collected my money yet, but my sister’s definitely going to have to pay that.”