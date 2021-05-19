There have been times in his maddening season — he started slowly, was caught up in Washington’s covid slog and later sustained a right calf injury — when Bertans has temporarily returned to form. In mid-February, he hit nine of 11 three-point attempts in a win over the Denver Nuggets. In his most recent breakout game, an April 19 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, he drilled six from distance. But in May, Bertans’s three-point percentage is now down to 32.9 percent, well below both his career average and the worst shooting percentage of his career (37.3 percent in 2017-'18).