It was another miss, this one during Boston’s game-clinching run.
Shooters shoot, Bertans explained after finishing 0 for 7 from behind the arc and scoring only four points in nearly 33 minutes in Washington’s 118-100 play-in game loss. Bertans floated around the arc like normal Tuesday night. He kept moving — even as defenders drove shoulders into his chest as he searched for daylight — and stayed ready for the pass.
He looked very much like the same three-point threat the Wizards paid an $80 million premium for in the offseason, and yet he played nothing like that threat. If the Wizards are to earn their way into the Eastern Conference playoffs Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers, they’ll need the old Bertans back.
“He’s a great three-point shooter who had a bad game, shooting-wise,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said.
There have been times in his maddening season — he started slowly, was caught up in Washington’s covid slog and later sustained a right calf injury — when Bertans has temporarily returned to form. In mid-February, he hit nine of 11 three-point attempts in a win over the Denver Nuggets. In his most recent breakout game, an April 19 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, he drilled six from distance. But in May, Bertans’s three-point percentage is now down to 32.9 percent, well below both his career average and the worst shooting percentage of his career (37.3 percent in 2017-'18).
“He’ll bounce back,” Brooks said of Bertans’ night in Boston. “He’s not an 0-for-7 three-point shooter.”
Bertans, with the most enviable skill in today’s NBA, can change a game with a flick of his shooting wrist. Last season, he made 42.4 percent of his threes — ranking sixth in the league — and in drawing defenders’ attention, he opened up the floor for his teammates and helped turn Washington into a surprisingly explosive offensive team. That’s why the Wizards signed Bertans to that five-year, $80 million contract. At the time, General Manager Tommy Sheppard advertised him as more than a sharpshooter.
“What we got was one of the very best three-point shooters in the NBA but a sneaky good basketball player with extremely high IQ, one of the best transition defenders, quietly, that is around, at his size especially,” Sheppard said then.
That guy Sheppard was describing — the Wizards could have used him in Boston.
When Bertans was on the court Tuesday, the Celtics outscored Washington by 23 points — his worst plus-minus rating of the season. Bradley Beal (minus-20) and Russell Westbrook (minus-19) could relate. Come Thursday, when the Wizards face a win-or-Cancun scenario against the Pacers, they’ll need more from Westbrook and Beal. But this bruised and bandaged backcourt could use a little help, too.
The Wizards can count on Westbrook’s daring as Mr. Triple Double, but also shrug and live with the decision-making of Bad Russ.
In the second quarter Tuesday, when Westbrook soared in for a put-back dunk — a vivid flashback to his days as the most athletic point guard in the league — he finished so strong that he nearly knocked out teammate Alex Len in the process. But earlier, Westbrook committed one of his two turnovers in the quarter by rising for a midrange jumper, changing his mind in midair and having no teammate to pass the ball to.
He finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, plus a game-high four turnovers. Yet, Westbrook didn’t seem all the way right. Near the end of the fourth quarter, TNT cameras showed Westbrook shaking his head while walking slowly toward the visitor’s locker room.
“Nicks and bruises,” Westbrook said, wasting no words on his health status. “I’ll be all right.”
As for Beal, the silky-smooth scorer the Wizards relied on all season now needs to perform calisthenics during timeouts.
Playing in his second game after sustaining a hamstring strain, Beal said he played with “about four” compression sleeves over his left leg. After making his first shot of the game, a transition dunk, Beal reached for his leg and limped slightly down the floor. Later, Beal tried stretching the leg over a folding chair. His movement improved as the game went on and he finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
“You can call me one-legged bandit, if you want,” Beal said.
And with the seventh seed on the line, the Wizards couldn’t score consistently. The Westbrook-Beal tandem combined for 42 percent of the team’s points, but they needed an inefficient volume of shots to carry the offense: Westbrook went 6 of 18 from the floor, while Beal missed 15 of 25 shots.
Although role players Ish Smith and Daniel Gafford combined for 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting, neither possesses Bertans’s ability to stretch the floor. Instead, the Wizards blew chances from the arc, and shot 3 for 21 from three-point range — their worst three-point shooting night of the entire season.
It’s no accident that coincided with their feared three-point specialist turning in one of his worst games in months.
“Every shooter,” Bertans said, “there’s some cold nights.”
For the Wizards to make a mark this month, the nights had better start heating up.