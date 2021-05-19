Peter Strickland, a longtime college basketball coach who made stops at George Washington and Coastal Carolina among other schools, has been named interim coach at DeMatha, the school announced on social media Wednesday night.

Strickland replaces Mike Jones, who announced Monday he would be leaving to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. Strickland will be the seventh coach in program history and just the third since 1956, following Jones and Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten.

The school said it will conduct a full search for a permanent coach in the coming months.

Strickland, a 1975 DeMatha graduate, played for the Stags under Wootten before starring at the University of Pittsburgh. He came back to DeMatha as an assistant in the mid-1980s. Later, he spent 22 years at the college level, serving as an assistant at Virginia Military Institue, Old Dominion, Dayton, N.C. State and George Washington. At Old Dominion, he recruited Jones — also a standout player for the Stags — to play for the Monarchs in 1991.

He has twice been a head coach, holding the top job Coastal Carolina from 1998 to 2005 and, most recently, at the helm of Ireland’s national team.

