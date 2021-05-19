The school said it will conduct a full search for a permanent coach in the coming months.
Strickland, a 1975 DeMatha graduate, played for the Stags under Wootten before starring at the University of Pittsburgh. He came back to DeMatha as an assistant in the mid-1980s. Later, he spent 22 years at the college level, serving as an assistant at Virginia Military Institue, Old Dominion, Dayton, N.C. State and George Washington. At Old Dominion, he recruited Jones — also a standout player for the Stags — to play for the Monarchs in 1991.
He has twice been a head coach, holding the top job Coastal Carolina from 1998 to 2005 and, most recently, at the helm of Ireland’s national team.
