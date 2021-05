While LeBron James has sounded annoyed by the NBA’s expanded postseason format, Stephen Curry appeared elated as his rousing season finale set up a juicy intrastate showdown that will renew a rivalry between the defining stars of the past decade. James’s Lakers will host Curry’s Warriors on Wednesday, with the winner claiming the West’s seventh seed in the playoffs and a first-round date with the Phoenix Suns. The loser won’t be eliminated, but it will need to beat the Grizzlies or the San Antonio Spurs to claim the West’s eighth seed and a first-round matchup with the Utah Jazz.