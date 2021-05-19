The alleged incident occurred during Loudoun United’s home opener at Segra Field. Loudoun United and Red Bulls II are developmental teams owned by MLS organizations, D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls, respectively.
After the game, Red Bulls II captain Mandela Egbo posted on Twitter, writing that “one of our young strikers kept his ultimate cool when monkey chants were aimed at him” by fans behind a goal.
Egbo also posted a video clip of himself converting a second-half penalty kick. Amid boos and other vocal distractions, a fan sounds as though they say, “Woo, woo, woo.”
Egbo suggested the league should listen closely to audio from “the whole second half’s footage.”
Egbo did not identify the teammate but appeared to be referring to either Roald Mitchell, an 18-year-old Black forward from New Jersey who played in the second half, or Omar Sowe, a 20-year-old Black forward from the west African nation of Gambia. Sowe played 75 minutes and scored early in the match.
A tape of the ESPN+ broadcast reviewed by The Washington Post did not reveal any clear abuse directed at visiting players. Some fans behind the team benches could be heard yelling at Sowe for leaving the field slowly when he was substituted but the chants picked up on the broadcast feed were not focused on Sowe’s race.
In a written statement, Loudoun United said it is “working diligently to investigate the situation and will act swiftly and firmly as this behavior is in direct conflict with our Segra Field Code of Conduct.”
The team also said any fan who was involved in the matter will face a lifetime ban from the stadium.
Members of Loudoun Stampede, the home team’s official supporters’ group, sits behind the goal that the visiting team was attacking in the second half. About 20 fans were in the section Tuesday.
“I can assure you we are already looking into it right now,” the group said on its Twitter account. “We will work with the team and the USL to find out if these claims are true and if so to take appropriate action. We would never condone racists remarks or actions in any way.”
The Red Bulls organization did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
New York Red Bulls II said in a statement that the organization was aware of the allegations and supported the investigations from the league and Loudoun United.
“We know that every effort to identify potential offenders will be made,” the club said in the statement. “Racism and hate have no place in sport, or our society and our club will not condone this behavior.”
