Trout had drawn a walk against the Cleveland Indians and moved to second on a wild pitch. He headed for third on Jared Walsh’s pop-up with two outs but pulled up midway between the bases and limped to a stop as the inning ended.
Manager Joe Maddon said he “saw nothing” alarming. “I just looked up, and he was kind of limping to the third-base bag. I was wondering what happened.”
Trout, however, knew something was very wrong. “I knew it was bad when it happened,” he said (via the Los Angeles Times). “I got to the bag and said, ‘Man, something’s not right.’ … It was a freak thing.”
Instead of a ruptured Achilles that would have ended his season, Trout was diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf strain and placed on the 10-day injured list but could be sidelined for six to eight weeks. He has not been on the IL since 2018 and said he was “really crushed” to be out for an extended period.
“Not being able to go out there with the guys, that hurts the most,” Trout said, using crutches while talking with reporters Tuesday. “The numbers obviously were great to start, but I want to be out there with the guys. It just sucks.”
The 29-year-old center fielder had the best start of his career over the first 30 games. Although his production had tailed off the last handful of games, the three-time AL MVP was hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBI through his first 36 games. He was leading the majors in on-base percentage (. 466) and OPS (1.090) OPS.
Losing his prized player was a blow for Maddon, with the Angels next to last in the American League West Division.
“It’s really unfortunate, obviously,” Maddon said Tuesday (via ESPN). “You never want to hear that about any of your players, especially a player to the caliber of Michael. The way I’m looking at it is this — other guys are going to get opportunities right now to help us ascend into this race properly, and by the time Mike gets back, he’s ready to go and really fresh into August, September and the playoffs.
“It’s difficult. I’ve been around it before, I’ve lost good players before in races, and then they’ve come back at the right time and all of a sudden things work out really well. He’ll be one of the best August acquisitions in history.”
Trout wondered if the Angels’ travel schedule Sunday may have played a role in his injury. The team flew home after a game Sunday in Boston and rode in a bus for an hour to the ballpark before heading home.
“We’re in a plane or a bus for nine hours, and then we gotta get up and play a game the next day,” Trout said. “It’s a crazy schedule. I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but it’s a long season and it’s a grind.”