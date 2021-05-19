A balanced and dramatic 4-3 win was the odd part. These Nationals, to date, have had trouble pairing good pitching with good hitting. It is their fundamental flaw. So when Scherzer steadied them, and the offense picked up enough to weather Javier Báez’s homer off Brad Hand in the ninth, it was a break from their early-season identity. That started with Scherzer gutting through five innings, yielding two runs on five hits while striking out eight. It was highlighted by Soto’s 421-foot bomb. At least before Manager Dave Martinez heated up.
In the seventh, in a nod to October 2019, Martinez was ejected after Trea Turner was called out for running inside the base path on a dropped third strike. Turner followed the white line through the bag and Willson Contreras’s throw sailed into right field. Martinez shot out of the dugout, screamed at home-plate umpire Chris Conroy, demonstrated Turner’s path and then took the base out of its holder, slamming it into the dirt before kicking it into foul territory.
It was the same reason, and the same runner, that got Martinez tossed back in Game 6 of the World Series. Coincidentally, the Nationals won then, too.
The details clashed with how the Nationals got to first pitch: About an hour before the game, they placed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the injured list for unspecified reasons. One of them had been vaccinated, tested positive Wednesday morning — on a sample collected Monday — and is asymptomatic. The other has not been vaccinated and was deemed a close contact to his infected teammate.
But as was the case in April, and as will be the case moving forward, they still had a game to play. They swapped relievers Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espino into their bullpen. Their first outbreak, by contrast, left them without their starting first baseman, second baseman and left fielder; both their catchers; their third and fourth starter; and their closer and a utility infielder. This was less of an on-field strain.
“The good news is that he was vaccinated and that’s always a plus,” Martinez said of the infected player. “He is asymptomatic, which is great. Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible.”
In the meantime, there was Scherzer, Soto, Turner and Victor Robles. There were Kyle Finnegan and Daniel Hudson contributing out of the bullpen. There was Andrew Stevenson, having replaced Robles in the seventh, making a diving catch to help Hudson record his first of five outs. There was even bench coach Tim Bogar, managing the end.
Scherzer settled in to strike out six of nine batters between the third and fifth. When he struck out Ian Happ in the third, getting him to swing through a 96-mph fastball, Scherzer passed Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for the 19th most in history. Scherzer closed his outing with 2,586 career strikeouts. And he needed one of those to navigate a bumpy fifth.
The Cubs’ rally began when Jake Arrieta, their starter, poked a hit to center. Joc Pederson followed with a single before Scherzer walked Kris Bryant on a full count. The limited crowd grew loud. Happ then flared a single to center, lengths in front of Robles, and the noise loudened. A 4-1 lead became a 4-2 lead, and that 4-2 lead was in danger. But Scherzer dug in to strike out Contreras, then got David Bote to pop out. That finished Scherzer’s night at 100 pitches.
That gave the bullpen four innings to protect a small cushion. It existed because of Robles’s two hits, Turner’s RBI single and Soto’s towering shot to right. On his 24th birthday, Robles doubled in the third and was knocked in by Turner. In the fourth, he lifted a ball to the left field corner that scored Gomes. But Robles stumbled around first, rolled his right ankle and was checked out by Martinez and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard. He remained in the game until Stevenson replaced him in the seventh.
By then, Soto had gone deep — and brought a bit of insurance — with his first homer since May 7 (and just his fourth of the year). He collected three hits and, for the solo shot, used Arrieta’s 3-2 slider in the fifth. Martinez was not yet seething in his office. That’s where he watched Hand yield that homer to Báez, then let the tying run on base, then steal second, before closing the victory. The manager had a long day.