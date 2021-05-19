Martinez said the player who tested positive has been vaccinated and is asymptomatic. The other player has not been vaccinated, Martinez added, and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days as part of MLB’s covid protocols.
In place of Rainey and Fedde, the Nationals activated relievers Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espino off their taxi squad.
The team learned of the positive test Wednesday morning. Martinez said it was from a sample collected Monday. The Nationals are being tested every other day because they have not reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold, which allows for relaxed protocols. Thus far, 12 MLB teams have reached the threshold.
Washington already dealt with a coronavirus outbreak to begin this season, when four players tested positive and nine others — including seven players and two staff members — were quarantined as close contacts. In Chicago, then, they were reminded of the risks that still exist, especially for those who have chosen not to receive the vaccination.
Most of the Nationals’ traveling party was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shots at their team hotel in St. Louis on April 12. In the time since, Martinez has hinted that players who declined the shot were reconsidering. During their first outbreak, the Nationals never specified who had tested positive for the virus and who was a close contact. MLB’s joint agreement with the players’ union requires player consent to have their name shared.
“The most important thing that we need to know is that these vaccinations are to help you not get as sick, or sick,” Martinez said Wednesday. “This player feels fine, and for me that’s good news. We got to follow MLB protocols, and hopefully he goes through these protocols and is fully healthy and ready to go.”
MLB and the MLBPA’s joint committee can clear a vaccinated, asymptomatic individual that continues to test negative. Just last week, the New York Yankees had eight positive tests among players, coaches and staff. All eight people had received Johnson & Johnson shots.
Medical experts said that, with all but one among the Yankees positives asymptomatic, the outbreak showed that the vaccine was working. The CDC has said that while “breakthrough cases” will happen, the vaccines are intended to lower the likelihood of infections and greatly lower the chance of hospitalizations and severe outcomes.
Martinez said the Nationals are still trying to determine how the player contracted the virus. The team played in Phoenix last weekend and flew on a charter to Chicago on Sunday night. Since the Nationals took a taxi squad on the trip, they will not be shorthanded for the last two games of the series against the Cubs.
The manager’s pregame remarks came shortly after the team announced that, starting Friday, fully vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks while watching games at Nationals Park. Nationals Park will also be at full capacity beginning June 10.
“Any time you lose a player to something like this, it’s always tough. But the big concern is their health,” Martinez said. “This player is healthy, feels good. He has no symptoms, which is great. We have to understand, as we go through this, where we’re at.
“We’re much better now than we were obviously a year ago today, or a few months ago today. Staying positive, most of our guys are vaccinated, they understand what’s going to transpire through all this. So we just have to keep pushing forward.”