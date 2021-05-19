But betting the favorite is no fun when there are a number of intriguing choices down the board a bit. Here a few we think could be worth your betting dollars.
All odds taken Wednesday from DraftKings sportsbook.
Xander Schauffele (+1700 to win)
You want a guy who saves his best for the biggest tournaments? In 15 career major appearances, Schauffele has finished in the top 10 eight times and missed only one cut. That includes a tie for third last month at the Masters. He’s also won the season-ending Tour Championship once and finished second at East Lake twice. You want good form, which can be a predictor of majors success? Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in four straight events, and his tie for 14th at the Wells Fargo two weeks ago was skewed a little by a double bogey/bogey finish on Sunday. Think Schauffele doesn’t have the length off the tee to tackle the Ocean Course, which at its maximum yardage would be the longest track in major-championship history? He ranks 26th this season in driving distance.
At some point, Schauffele is going to put it all together and win one of these. Why not this week?
Webb Simpson (+4500 to win)
With its shifting coastal winds wreaking havoc with ball flights and forced carries over wetlands and waste areas, finding the greens at the Ocean Course can be a tricky proposition. So let’s look at a guy who excels at saving par from close-in. Simpson ranks 15th in strokes gained: around the green, sixth in sand save percentage and first in scrambling. He missed the cut here in 2012, and his last-minute withdrawal from the Wells Fargo two weeks ago because of neck issues left many DFS players fuming (he bowed out after lineups locked), but that means we might be able to get him at a better number.
Tyrrell Hatton (+5000 to win, +450 to finish top 10)
In the eight majors played in 2018 and 2019, Hatton scored a top 10 in three of them and didn’t miss a single cut (including a tie for sixth at the 2018 U.S. Open, where winds were prevalent at Shinnecock Hills). This made him a popular choice for “best player never to win a major” articles. But then Hatton missed the cut at all three majors played in 2020 and suddenly everyone hates him even though he has won two elite-level European PGA Tour events since October (both by four shots) and finished a respectable T-18 at the Masters.
Sam Burns (+6000 to win, +500 to finish top 10, +200 to finish top 20)
If we’re going solely on good form, Burns has just about everyone beat. His last three tournaments have seen finishes of T-4, a win at the Valspar Championship and a solo second at the Wells Fargo two weeks ago, and he has three other top 10s this season. The 24-year-old has only three major appearances under his belt and never has finished better than a tie for 29th, but he seems poised to improve on that.
Marc Leishman (+6600 to win, +350 to be top Australian)
This might be a narrative-driven choice, considering how Leishman’s upbringing in the windy coastal city of Warrnambool in Australia has made him a popular choice whenever the breeze is blowing. But Leishman tied for fifth at the Masters and won the Zurich Classic team event with countryman Cameron Smith, and his three top 10s in blustery conditions at the British Open make him an obvious choice at the Ocean Course this week.
Emiliano Grillo (+11000 to win, +700 to finish top 10, +335 to finish top 20)
Grillo never has really contended at a major, with his best finish a tie for 12th at the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon, which like the Ocean Course is a seaside track. But as PGA Splits 101 shows us on Twitter, Grillo has been the best recently at finding greens in tough conditions, and his current form — two top 10s, four other top 22s over his last nine tournaments — makes him an intriguing long shot.
Branden Grace (+22500 to win, +750 to be top South African)
Grace, the first golfer to shoot a 62 at a major (2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale), has had success at coastal tracks, winning the Puerto Rico Open in February and coming two shots shy of Jordan Spieth at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in Washington. That Puerto Rico win could be telling, as that course also features the Paspalum grass seen at the Ocean Course. Grace also won the 2016 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town (another South Carolina course designed by Pete Dye) and finished third at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits (yes, another Dye track).