You want a guy who saves his best for the biggest tournaments? In 15 career major appearances, Schauffele has finished in the top 10 eight times and missed only one cut. That includes a tie for third last month at the Masters. He’s also won the season-ending Tour Championship once and finished second at East Lake twice. You want good form, which can be a predictor of majors success? Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in four straight events, and his tie for 14th at the Wells Fargo two weeks ago was skewed a little by a double bogey/bogey finish on Sunday. Think Schauffele doesn’t have the length off the tee to tackle the Ocean Course, which at its maximum yardage would be the longest track in major-championship history? He ranks 26th this season in driving distance.