“I want to punish these pros if they don’t hit the proper shots,” he said of the course, which ranks seventh on the USGA’s course and slope rating list (and only one of the top six — Oak Tree National, also a Dye design — has hosted a major).
At a maximum of 7,876 yards, which would be the longest in major championship history, Kiawah Island will indeed punish some players. But that length can be deceiving; the course’s omnipresent, unpredictable, east-west winds could help the shorter hitters keep pace if it’s blowing in the right direction. If it’s not, the wind is another obstacle in a course full of them: waste bunkers, sea grasses masquerading as rough, wetland marshes, etc.
The Ocean Course was the site of the infamous “War on the Shore” Ryder Cup in 1991, won by the United States when Bernhard Langer missed a six-foot par putt, and the 2012 PGA Championship, when Rory McIlroy ran away from the field to win by eight strokes, a tournament record.
With its links-esque setup, coastal location and windswept terrain, one would think the course would be more suited for those more familiar with courses in the style of the British Open, and indeed, seven of the 10 golfers who finished tied for seventh or better at the 2012 PGA hailed from Europe. But it’s an equal-opportunity punisher, “not like something from Ireland or Scotland, it’s like something from Mars,” according to David Feherty, who played on that 1991 European Ryder Cup team and now works for NBC Sports.
TV/streaming
TV
Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN; 1-7 p.m., CBS
Streaming
Thursday-Friday (traditional coverage): 7 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN Plus
Saturday-Sunday (traditional coverage): 8-10 a.m., ESPN Plus, 1-7 p.m., Paramount Plus
In addition, ESPN Plus will offer featured-group and featured-holes coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The cut
Unlike a regular PGA Tour event, in which the top 65 and ties make the cut, or the Masters, where it’s top 50 and ties, the PGA Championship cut line is top 70 and ties.
The field
It’s your usual field for a golf major — past PGA Championship winners, recent grand slam winners, the top 15 from last year’s PGA, recent PGA Tour tournament winners and the world’s top money earners — along with one wrinkle: The PGA Championship also invites the top 20 club pros from the PGA Professional Championship, which this year was won for the second time by Omar Uresti, a longtime PGA Tour grinder.
Tee times
Thursday
* starts on Hole No. 10
7 a.m.: Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long
*7:05 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch
7:11 a.m.: Matt Jones, Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli
*7:16 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele
7:22 a.m.: George Coetzee, Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An
*7:27 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Garrick Higgo, Paul Casey
7:33 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Dahmen
*7:38 a.m.: Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler
7:44 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner
*7:49 a.m.: John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ
7:55 a.m.: Martin Laird, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford
*8 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler
8:06 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson
*8:11 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen
8:17 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley
*8:22 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
8:28 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Alex Noren, Harris English
*8:33 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas
8:39 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis
*8:44 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
8:50 a.m.: Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Scrivener
*8:55 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman
9:01 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin
*9:06 a.m.: Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim
9:12 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes
*9:17 a.m.: Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja
12:25 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman
*12:30 p.m.: Frank Bensel Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama
12:36 p.m.: Sami Valimaki, Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays
*12:41 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder, Alex Beach
12:47 p.m.: Tim Pearce, Sam Horsefield, Sebastián Muñoz
*12:52 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns
12:58 p.m.: Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel
*1:03 p.m.: Corey Conners, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau
1:09 p.m.: Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
*1:14 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day
1:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace, Rasmus Hojgaard
*1:25 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood
1:31 p.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Jazz Janewattananond, Russell Henley
*1:36 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith, Justin Rose
1:42 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
*1:47 p.m.: Daniel Beger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel
1:53 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Brian Harman
*1:58 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris
2:04 p.m.: Antoine Rozner, Brandon Stone, Chez Reavie
*2:09 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia
2:15 p.m.: Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez
*2:20 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters
2:26 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd
*2:31 p.m.: Cam Davis, Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk
2:37 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes
*2:42 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Dean Burmester, Greg Koch
Friday
7 a.m.: Jim Herman, Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin
*7:05 a.m.: Frank Bensel Jr., Kurt Kitayama, Robert Streb
7:11 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays
*7:16 a.m.: Alex Beach, Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder
7:22 a.m.: Sebastián Muñoz, Sam Horsefield, Tim Pearce
*7:27 a.m.: Sam Burns, Max Homa, Abraham Ancer
7:33 a.m.: Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem
*7:38 a.m.: Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Matt Fitzpatrick
7:44 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, J.T. Poston
*7:49 a.m.: Jason Day, Padraig Harrington, Phil Mickelson
7:55 a.m.: Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Rasmus Hojgaard
*8 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
8:06 a.m.: Jazz Janewattananond, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz
*8:11 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland, Justin Rose
8:17 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Kevin Streelman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
*8:22 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Steve Stricker, Daniel Berger
8:28 a.m.: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im
*8:33 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson
8:39 a.m.: Brandon Stone, Chez Reavie, Antoine Rozner
*8:44 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia
8:50 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez, Omar Uresti
*8:55 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Pieters
9:01 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd
*9:06 a.m.: Pete Ballo, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk
9:12 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Cook, Takumi Kanaya
*9:17 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Greg Koch, K.H. Lee
12:25 p.m.: Patrick Rada, Adam Long, Cameron Tringale
*12:30 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Talor Gooch, Ben Polland
12:36 p.m.: Larkin Gross, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
*12:41 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele
12:47 p.m.: George Coetzee, Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An
*12:52 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Garick Higgo
12:58 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Dahmen
*1:03 p.m.: Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler
1:09 p.m.: Jason Dufner, John Daly, Jimmy Walker
*1:14 p.m.: John Catlin, Cameron Champ, Robert MacIntyre
1:20 p.m.: Martin Laird, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford
*1:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari
1:31 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson
*1:36 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Detry
1:42 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley, Charl Schwartzel
*1:47 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele
1:53 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Harris English, Alex Noren
*1:58 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
2:04 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis
*2:09 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama
2:15 p.m.: Jason Scrivener, Emiliano Grillo, Stuart Smith
*2:20 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace
2:26 p.m.: Brad Marek, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin
*2:31 p.m.: Chan Kim, Brian Gay, Brett Walker
2:37 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Rikuya Hoshino, Mark Geddes
*2:42 p.m.: Kalle Samooja, Aaron Wise, Sonny Skinner