With its links-esque setup, coastal location and windswept terrain, one would think the course would be more suited for those more familiar with courses in the style of the British Open, and indeed, seven of the 10 golfers who finished tied for seventh or better at the 2012 PGA hailed from Europe. But it’s an equal-opportunity punisher, “not like something from Ireland or Scotland, it’s like something from Mars,” according to David Feherty, who played on that 1991 European Ryder Cup team and now works for NBC Sports.