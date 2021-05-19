That ended one dearth, 18 months without a tour victory. This other dearth, the one in majors, has featured no real blunders, disasters, cruelties or loud contentions. He nudged up closely to the top in the Sunday frays at the 2018 Masters and 2018 British Open, for example. He has wound up top-five six times. He won the 2019 Players and the 2019 Canadian, the latter by seven. He has spoken often of getting it together and trying to get it together, or of being closer to getting it together than it feels. There was that time he mentioned having tried to keep up with Bryson DeChambeau’s power, an idea surely unwise.