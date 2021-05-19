“Let’s say there is some luck with a few balls that have gone out, it still shows me that my swing is in the right place,” Turner explained, adding that he feels even more power than usual while pulling the ball. “ … The adjustment I’ve made the last two years is backing the ball up, letting it get deeper [in the zone before contact], and using the whole field, being able to hit for power to the whole field. And I feel like I’m trying to do that the same way, but have pulled the ball for power in the process, which is good. These are all good signs.”