So Turner is pleased — or as pleased as he can be — with his 10 homers in 2021. The pitches: five four-seam fastballs, two sinkers, two curveballs and a cutter. The counts: 0-1, 1-0, 3-2, 1-0, 2-2, 0-2, 1-0, 0-0, 0-1, 1-1, in that order. But on Tuesday, in an interview at Wrigley Field, Turner did sprinkle some water on his early power surge. He attributed part of it to good luck. He also pointed to his home run rates since May 2019, saying this is nothing new.
“I know that there are a lot of homers, but I feel like I’ve been driving the ball the last two years and driving the ball a lot better,” said Turner, who entered Wednesday leading all National League shortstops in most categories — including homers, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. “I haven’t hit like any doubles or triples, which is kind of weird, but I’ve hit more homers. So I don’t necessarily look at it as more homers. I look at it as the balls I’ve driven have just left the yard as opposed to hitting the wall or whatever, going in the gap, stuff like that.”
That’s really what it comes down to?
“Yeah,” Turner said with a grin. “A bit of luck. Some luck for sure. That’s just a couple miles an hour on exit velo, or hitting it at the right angle as opposed to a little lower, a few centimeters on the barrel, whatever.”
Luck or not, the Nationals have needed the spike in power. Kyle Schwarber has six homers, and no other player has more than four. Juan Soto has just three after spending 15 days on the injured list with a strained left shoulder. Turner, then, has been the team’s best table-setter and its most reliable run producer. He ranks in the 100th percentile for sprint speed, often too fast for a school zone, and is one of 18 players with double-digit homers. He is tied with Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant and Franmil Reyes, who is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. Turner is 6-foot-2 and 185.
There is some truth to his luck theory. Turner’s home run-to-flyball rate is 27 percent, according to FanGraphs, meaning a quarter of his flyballs are leaving the park. His average from 2018 to 2020, when his power picked up, was 13 percent. And since most of his underlying numbers — barrel rate, average exit velocity, expected slugging percentage — are the same as in 2020, it’s fair to expect at least a bit of regression in how many flyballs clear the fence. But that doesn’t necessarily mean his results will dip.
“Let’s say there is some luck with a few balls that have gone out, it still shows me that my swing is in the right place,” Turner explained, adding that he feels even more power than usual while pulling the ball. “ … The adjustment I’ve made the last two years is backing the ball up, letting it get deeper [in the zone before contact], and using the whole field, being able to hit for power to the whole field. And I feel like I’m trying to do that the same way, but have pulled the ball for power in the process, which is good. These are all good signs.”
“I view Trea as a candidate for MVP. He’s that kind of player,” said Manager Dave Martinez on Tuesday. “He’s doing well and he’s given us every opportunity to win a game.”
That goes beyond his ability to hit home runs. Through 166 plate appearances, Turner has a .325 batting average, a .367 on-base percentage and a .571 slugging percentage. He’s been a more consistent shortstop, save his throwing error in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. His hard-hit percentage has taken a significant leap from 2020, though it is early. He’s done this while most of the lineup is struggling in scoring opportunities. Turner’s main critiques are that he is striking out too much and not walking enough.
But that he’s already nine homers shy of his career-high, and got there on May 17, feels notable. Or it feels notable for everybody but Turner, who is generally allergic to self-praise. As he pointed out, nine of his 10 homers have been pulled to the left of straightaway center. That is a slight deviation from last summer, when he spread his power around. The main takeaway, though, is that consistent power may be here to stay.
After he returned from a broken right index finger in 2019, Turner hit 17 homers in 554 plate appearances (once every 32.6 times he stepped into the batter’s box). In 2020, which was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic, he smacked 12 homers in 259 plate appearances (once every 21.6). And now, 38 games into this year, he has 10 in 166 plate appearances (once every 16.6).
The samples get progressively smaller. If he stays healthy, and plays his first full season since 2018, that rate should drop and make him an all-around player with impressive pop, not quite a top power hitter. Turner believes that, in the coming weeks, he will punch more doubles, maybe more triples and fewer homers. He is set on not sacrificing contact to go deep.
“Maybe for someone with real power, someone who hits 40 or 50, then they’d sell out a bit,” Turner said. “But for me …”
The reporter across from him raised an eyebrow, indicating that, to this point of the season, he is on that kind of pace.
“No, no, no,” he mumbled with a laugh. “We’re not going there. I don’t do predictions or look that far ahead.”