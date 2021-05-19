“Let’s say there is some luck with a few balls that have gone out; it still shows me that my swing is in the right place,” Turner explained, adding that he feels even more power than usual while pulling the ball. “ … The adjustment I’ve made the last two years is backing the ball up, letting it get deeper [in the zone before contact] and using the whole field, being able to hit for power to the whole field. And I feel like I’m trying to do that the same way but have pulled the ball for power in the process, which is good. These are all good signs.”