We unite around winners, especially ones that win three Super Bowls or a Stanley Cup or World Series. But we also wait. For decades, ever since the glory 1970s, we wait for the Return, while telling younger generations that the Wizards, née Bullets, don’t always disappoint us.
That is why, on Thursday night when the Wizards play Indiana for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, an unreasonably large number of DMV folks will hope for a representative showing, worthy of the team’s play over the past six weeks, despite Tuesday’s AWOL loss in Boston with the seventh seed at stake.
Just show up, okay?
If there’s a hoop 10 feet in the air and the ball bounces, the D.C. region knows exactly what it is watching. It knows how excellent this team was on its season-closing 17-6 run, and how frozen-by-the-moment it looked as it hit its first real pressure game.
Yes, Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored 50 points. But that game was lost by the tight, flat Wizards every bit as much as it was won by the undermanned but clutch Celtics.
A win over the Pacers, now closer to full strength with the return of Malcolm Brogdon and his 21.2 points per game, would buy the Wizards a meeting with No. 1 seed Philadelphia.
Regardless of outcome, long — and I mean l-o-n-g — suffering Wizards fans would love to see the great, fierce Russell Westbrook, who was so tame and lifeless in Boston; the elegant, explosive Bradley Beal and the new three-headed center take their mega-upset shot at Joel Embiid and Co.
After going 3-0 against Washington during the regular season, maybe Philadelphia would be overconfident. The last time they met, Moritz Wagner, Deni Avdija and Garrison Mathews got lots of minutes. Daniel Gafford hadn’t arrived, and Ish Smith wasn’t available. That team is gone.
How will the Wizards be measured? After such a boring-yet-exhausting 72-game pandemic regular season, how much grit can they summon at home against Indy, just for a chance to display their best selves in a 76ers series they are unlikely to win?
The Wiz have played so well recently, and have shown so many still-secret weapons, that it would be a shame if back-to-back losses erased the chance to give a good account of themselves as freewheeling underdogs.
Especially Westbrook.
The new triple-double king was so emotionally blank, and eventually demoralized, that Shaquille O’Neal said on national TV, “Great players can never [allow themselves to] have two bad games in a row … Westbrook wasn’t there tonight. Facial expressions were not there. Energy wasn’t there.”
Can’t happen again. Probably won’t. The Wizards are 3-0 versus the Pacers. Westbrook has averaged 27.3 points, 20 assists and 18 rebounds — almost a triple-20.
Commentators Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith speculated that Westbrook might have been sick, injured or something — anything — to explain his out-of-character play and the way he headed to the locker room alone with several (real-time) minutes left in the game, head down and dejected.
Or maybe the Celtics, and Coach Brad Stevens, got in his head by hunting charging fouls when he (or Beal) drove, and putting taller defenders on the 6-foot-3 Westbrook at the perimeter to make his shots and his passes more difficult inst longer wingspans.
No one has figured out how to defend Westbrook in a decade. So, while Stevens out-coached Scott Brooks with halftime adjustments that helped a 17-2 Boston run to open the third quarter, there’s no reason to think he’s invented a Stop-Russ game plan for the Pacers.
What’s most worrisome about the loss was the Wizards’ team-wide funk with only Smith (17 points) showing poise. After weeks of nothing-to-lose swagger as they tried to save what had been a 17-32 season, Westbrook and Beal had just one basket deep in the second quarter.
Normally efficient Alex Len, a key in the center trio that has averaged 27.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in the 23-game run, began the game with wild passes and wild shots, too. Steal of their year, Daniel Gafford quickly got suckered into three fouls and went to the bench. Three-point specialist Davis Bertans couldn’t have hit the Boston Harbor from a boat.
Note that the Celtics, despite Tatum’s brilliance, shot a poor 40 percent from the field, their lowest in any win this year. Yet, without injured 24.6-point Jalen Brown, and two others dinged in game, Boston romped.
Shall we go on? No, we shall go forward.
If the Wizards that effort Thursday, with 40-for-92 shooting, and 3-for-21 on threes, they won’t beat anyone. Why? Because their late-season team identity was offensive efficiency in many forms — the opposite of that mess in T.D. Garden.
Perhaps the season-closing form was just a mirage. But let’s assume — nothing else is fun at this moment, and we can always revert to moping all summer — that the recent 17-6 run held some meaning.
Len, Gafford and Robin Lopez had a combined field-goal percentage over .675 which would have been No. 1 in the NBA if one player had amassed it. On three-pointers, Bertans (.405), Raul Neto (.480), Ish Smith (.429) and Beal (.374) were above NBA average of .367.
With centers dunking, Westbrook and Beal slashing, Rui Hachimura filling a lane on the fast break and four options behind the arc, the Wiz were an offensive menace, averaging 130 points in 14 of those 23 games. The Wizards laid 154 on the Pacers earlier this month, then won 133-132 in overtime in their next meeting.
Neither team could guard the other. Now, it may be even tougher since the Pacers just got the 6-foot-5 Brogdon back from injury to join with 6-foot-11 Domantas Sabonis, an artist who plays in waltz time, although the covid-related absence of kinetic Caris LeVert will deny the Pacers their trio of 20-point scorers.
For the Wizards what matters, of course, is simply whether they win. For those who watch them, waiting and hoping, and who have enjoyed them so much recently, it also matters whether they show up — just show up — resembling the team of the previous six weeks, and not the lifeless Wiz-zombies of Tuesday night.