Martinez has decided he’s seen enough. The source of his rage is Rule 5.09a(11), which is in the rule book section titled “Making an out,” a comprehensive list of ways a hitter can wind up in the dugout. It reads: “In running the last half of the distance from home base to first base, while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of) the foul line, and in the umpire’s judgment in so doing interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, in which case the ball is dead; except that he may run outside (to the right of) the three-foot line or inside (to the left of) the foul line to avoid a fielder attempting to field a batted ball.”