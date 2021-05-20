In 2019, George Washington won a school record 44 games in Coach Shane Winkler’s first season, including three consecutive one-run games to advance to the final of the Atlantic 10 tournament for the first time since 2012. After that winner-take-all contest was canceled because of rain, George Washington and Fordham were declared co-champions, but Fordham was awarded the Atlantic 10’s automatic NCAA tournament bid by virtue of winning the regular season crown.
“It’s two years ago and it still seems like last week,” Winkler said Tuesday, his voice still recovering from the celebration that followed Saturday’s 7-2 triumph against Dayton in the championship game and the team’s Selection Show watch party at the Smith Center on Sunday. “That day and that disappointment fueled us to where we are now. I don’t think we’d be the team we are without going through that bumpy situation.”
George Washington’s disappointment continued last season. With most of their key contributors returning, the Colonials were preseason co-favorites in the Atlantic 10. After a difficult early schedule, they had won eight of 11 games when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Granted an extra year of eligibility, Jenna Cone, Jessica Linquist and Faith Weber — three of the seven seniors on last year’s team — opted to return as graduate students, in part to finish what they had started when they arrived in D.C. as freshmen in the fall of 2016 and also to continue to prepare for life after softball.
“We were all just waiting to see if it would be possible and we were very grateful for the chance to come back,” said Weber, who is pursuing a master’s degree in epidemiology.
“For me personally, I was just excited to play again,” said Cone, an infielder and two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, who led the conference in home runs (17) and total bases (124) this season. “It was definitely going to stay, like a little thorn in the side, knowing that we weren’t able to finish the 2019 season how we wanted.”
On Sept. 3, 2019, the Colonials were honored on the field at Nationals Park before the Nationals overcame a six-run, ninth-inning deficit to stun the New York Mets, 11-10. George Washington’s players followed the team’s playoff run over the next two months. Cone, an Angels fan from Southern California, and Weber, a Yankees fan from New Jersey, watched the Nationals win Game 7 of the World Series with teammates in their dorms.
“Being in D.C., we felt a connection right away,” Winkler said. “… The District of Champions, we felt like we were part of that as well.”
Ahead of the 2020 season, Winkler and the Colonials began using several of the phrases Nationals Manager Dave Martinez popularized during Washington’s march to the World Series, such as ″go 1-0 every day,” “bumpy roads lead to beautiful places” and “finish the fight.”
“We all just kind of bought in,” Weber said. “We loved the idea of ‘Go 1-0 every day,’ and when everything got canceled due to covid, it became a big factor in how we approached each day, because we weren’t together and we didn’t know what the future held.”
The phrase, which appears on the Nationals’ World Series rings, took on added significance after the top-seeded Colonials were shut out by fourth-seeded Dayton in the first game of this year’s Atlantic 10 tournament. Another loss and George Washington’s hopes of an NCAA tournament bid would be in the hands of the selection committee.
“We told them if any team was built to go through the loser’s bracket and win four straight, it was ours,” Winkler said. “After the first weekend of the year when we went 0-4, every loss after that, we went on a long run where we’d win 6, 8, 10, 11 in a row. We have the ability to bounce back quick and we played off that big time.”
Redshirt junior Sierra Lange, the Atlantic 10 pitcher of the year, started each of the next four games, allowing four earned runs over 26 innings. Linquist, the Colonials’ catcher and leadoff hitter, scored the winning run in the ninth inning of Saturday’s first game against Dayton to force a winner-take-all showdown. Her RBI single in the second inning of the deciding game gave George Washington the lead for good.
“FIGHT FINISHED,” George Washington athletic director Tanya Vogel tweeted after Weber, who is 14-1 in the circle and has 13 home runs at the plate, recorded the final out in relief of Lange to set off a dogpile celebration.
Winkler and the Colonials (37-9) have established their own rituals during their historic season. Before every game, they form a circle and interlock arms. Players then take turns saying their names, and their teammates reply, “We believe.” After the team watched “300” midway through the season, Winkler, a big Drew Brees fan, modified the pregame chant the former New Orleans Saints quarterback used during the 2008 season. They shouted it again on the field after Saturday’s win while holding a “District of Champions” banner and the Atlantic 10 trophy.
For the Colonials, the bumpy roads of the past two years lead to the beautiful Bayou, where they’re the No. 3 seed in the four-team, double-elimination Baton Rouge Regional. George Washington will face No. 2 seed Louisiana, the champions of the Sun Belt Conference, on Friday, and will need at least three wins over three days to advance to the super regionals. Top-seeded LSU will play fourth-seeded McNeese State in Friday’s other game in Baton Rouge.
“We want to go in there and surprise some people,” Weber said. “We’re a mid-major school and getting to play against some ranked teams is a great opportunity to show what we can do. We’re all really excited to get there.”
“I want a lot of pictures, I want a lot of videos, I want them to slow down and enjoy the moment,” said Winkler, who guided Charleston Southern to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2014. “If you make it just about the games, you’re going to look back in five years and wish you had taken it in a little more. We’re looking forward to doing some sightseeing. … We’ll go check everything out and we want to enjoy it, but winning is part of that enjoyment as well.”
Read more from The Post: