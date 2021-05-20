“I’m thrilled and see it as a wonderful opportunity,” Duggan said Wednesday in a phone interview.
“I certainly have a lot of experience in hockey and playing at an elite level on the women’s side. [I’m] looking forward to seeing what I can take that I’ve learned in my career and being a leader for so long and bring a unique perspective.”
Duggan, 33, became the all-time leading scorer at Wisconsin and was drafted eighth overall by the Boston Blades in the 2011 Canadian Women’s Hockey League Draft. Her professional career spanned six seasons — she last played for the National Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Pride in 2017 — and she won 11 medals in Olympic or World Championship competition from 2007 to 2018, winning her first Olympic gold in PyeongChang.
Duggan also served as an assistant at Clarkson University from 2014 to 2016, helping coach the women’s team to an NCAA Frozen Four appearance in her final season. The experience showed her “the other side of the bench,” and pushed her to consider how she could impact the game after she retired. As she joins the Devils she sees a direct line from playing, through coaching, and to the front office.
“The role I was presented was definitely exciting and energizing for me. Through my conversations I just knew that this was going to be a really good fit with them,” Duggan said.
“New Jersey has a young team and I’m hoping that retiring recently, I can relate to some of those younger players and add value in that aspect.”
Duggan’s role, which will see her contribute on and off ice, is newly created. She will work across all levels of the development department’s operations, including in player assessment and progression.
Her hiring comes on the heels of the Toronto Maple Leafs this week promoting Hayley Wickenheiser. Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Famer who already held the highest hockey operations role for a woman in the NHL, was named Toronto’s senior director of player development on Monday. Wickenheiser promptly hired her former Canadian national team linemate, Danielle Goyette, as the Leafs’ director of player development. Wickenheiser, 42, who recently completed medical school, won a pair of Olympic gold medals alongside Goyette in 2002 and 2006.
Toronto made Noelle Needham the NHL’s first full-time female amateur scout in 2018. Needham is now the assistant general manager of the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.
“I think it’s incredible,” Duggan said of women’s increased presence in the NHL. “It’s an honor to be a part of it and in the conversation. Hockey is a sport that’s given me so much and I love seeing each day hockey evolve in its diversity and inclusion goals, in bringing more women into the fold or more BIPOC community members into the fold. For hockey to really take off and continue to succeed, that’s an important aspect of it.”
Women have increasingly made their marks in the NHL in recent years, with Cammi Granato, one of the first two women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, hired by the Seattle Kraken as the league’s second female pro scout. Duggan’s Devils promoted Kate Madigan to executive director of hockey management and operations last summer, and U.S. national team Kendall Coyne Schofield was named a player development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate later in 2020.
Those strides come as other leagues have seen women rise through team ranks.
Earlier this year, the Washington Football Team elevated Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching job in the NFL. Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar in February became the first women to win a Super Bowl as coaches with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kim Ng was named the first female general manager in Major League Baseball last November.
Women are a more common presence in the NBA, where Becky Hammon became the first full-time female coach in any of the four major U.S. professional leagues in 2014.
“To continue to kind of forge the path forward and create opportunities for other women and young girls, it’s exciting. It’s a big responsibility but it’s also a privilege,” Duggan said. “I’ve learned a lot from others in my life that have continued to push the boundaries and I’m looking forward to getting in and doing a great job, and making sure that everyone knows that women do belong in positions like this.”