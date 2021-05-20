The releases are the latest in a string of moves by Coach Ron Rivera to overhaul the organization. Earlier this offseason, Rivera told two of the franchise’s longest-tenured players, defensive end Ryan Kerrigan and long snapper Nick Sundberg, they wouldn’t be re-signed. Moses, a 2014 third-round pick out of Virginia, was briefly the team’s longest-tenured player.
Two days before his release, the team let Moses seek a trade partner, which would have allowed him to keep his $7.5 million base salary and give Washington assets in exchange. But granting that ability to Moses was also an indication the team was likely to move on from him if no deal was made, which could have turned off any prospective trade partners. Why give up assets for a player who will become a free agent?
Although Washington’s decision to move on from Moses appears abrupt, much of it is due to the offensive line’s recent revamp. Washington drafted Texas tackle Sam Cosmi in the second round and signed veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to a one-year, $5 million deal last week. Leno is expected to remain at his usual position, and Cosmi, who has experience at both right and left tackle, will likely see time early in his first season, if not immediately. The team also has depth in the form of Cornelius Lucas, who started at left tackle for eight games last season.
Although last season was one of the best of Moses’ career, he battled through an adductor injury that visibly hobbled him at times. Moses had two seasons left on his contract, with salaries of $7.5 million each, but none of it was guaranteed. The team will have a $1.9 million cap charge this season from his remaining prorated signing bonus, but will save roughly $7.7 million in cap space that will only help it built out its roster.
Washington now has approximately $24 million in cap space, which could be used for more depth and to re-sign another veteran. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen appears the most likely candidate, as he begins the final year on his rookie contract (fifth-year option). Although there were preliminary discussions earlier this year between his reps and the team, substantive contract talks have yet to begin, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Washington could also look to extend the contract of tight end Logan Thomas, who is on the final year of his deal and has developed into a key piece of the offense.
For now, two of the team’s offensive line spots are solidified with center Chase Roullier and right guard Brandon Scherff, who’s slated to play on his second franchise tag. Leno also appears locked in at left tackle and Cosmi or Lucas could be the other bookend. The left guard competition figures to include Wes Schweitzer, last year’s starter; Ereck Flowers, who the traded for in late April; and Saahdiq Charles, a 2020 fourth-round pick who’s rehabbing his left knee after undergoing season-ending surgery last November.