Although last season was one of the best of Moses’ career, he battled through an adductor injury that visibly hobbled him at times. Moses had two seasons left on his contract, with salaries of $7.5 million each, but none of it was guaranteed. The team will have a $1.9 million cap charge this season from his remaining prorated signing bonus, but will save roughly $7.7 million in cap space that will only help it built out its roster.