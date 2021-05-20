Ross was not the Nationals’ lone problem Thursday. Their offense disappeared after back-to-back homers from Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. Starlin Castro, who has been solid at a relatively new position this season, made a pair of errors at third base. The bottom of the order, from Castro in the fifth spot to the nine hole, went 3 for 17 with a walk, a double and 10 strikeouts. Plus center fielder Victor Robles is day-to-day after X-rays on his turned right ankle were negative.