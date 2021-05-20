That counted for something. It could eventually count for something and then some. Strasburg went to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation April 18. A month later, he’ll finally join a Nationals rotation that also includes Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Ross. The question, though, with another rough outing, is whether Ross has a stable spot with Erick Fedde lurking, even if Fedde is sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus this week.
In those 3 2/3 innings of the series finale, Ross allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and threw 78 pitches. The Nationals (17-23) went 3-4 on their seven-game trip.
“Got to start with early-count strikes, getting ahead,” Ross said of how he can improve on recent results. “I feel like I did a little bit better job of that today than last outing, for sure. Wouldn’t really say I had the results to go with it.”
Ross was not the Nationals’ lone problem Thursday. Their offense disappeared after back-to-back homers from Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. Starlin Castro, who has been solid at a relatively new position this season, made a pair of errors at third base. The bottom of the order, from Castro in the fifth spot to the nine hole, went 3 for 17 with a walk, a double and 10 strikeouts. Plus center fielder Victor Robles is day-to-day after X-rays on his turned right ankle were negative.
But with Strasburg returning, and Fedde on a quicker reactivation timeline, the rotation is amid another transition. If Fedde continues to test negative, and receives back-to-back negative results on PCR samples, he could be cleared by MLB and the players’ union. That’s because he is vaccinated and has yet to show symptoms. And Ross, meanwhile, is not making a convincing case to stay in the rotation. The Nationals’ slow start has not afforded them the chance to wait and see.
Earlier this month, in starts against the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, Ross was leaning toward the results that have stuffed his past two starts. It wasn’t a huge surprise when Ross allowed eight earned runs on eight hits to the Arizona Diamondbacks this past Saturday. So it wasn’t a surprise, either, when he struggled to close innings against the Cubs.
“Every mistake he made today they capitalized on,” Manager Dave Martinez explained. “He got the ball up a couple times, and they were able to put the bat on the ball in big situations. Like I’ve said before, he’s got to keep the ball down in the zone.”
He worked around a one-out walk in the first. He yielded a run in the second, on two singles and a sacrifice fly, and was at 33 pitches through two innings. Then he was close to a rhythm in the third, retiring the first two batters of the inning before Castro couldn’t handle a sharp grounder from Javier Báez. The error extended the inning. Ian Happ made it hurt by taking Ross deep to right.
Ross started Happ with a four-seam fastball above the zone, putting him behind 1-0. He battled back, getting a called strike with his slider and a foul tip off his change-up. But Happ knocked away three more pitches — a sinker, slider and four-seamer — before reaching for a 2-2 change-up. It is his fourth pitch for a reason. He has not yet made it a consistent secondary option. And this one in particular, almost straight down the middle at 89 mph, was a tough advertisement for future usage.
“I wanted to throw it. If it wasn’t the first pitch [catcher Yan Gomes] called, I would have shaken for it,” Ross said. “But then just kind of held a bit too much of the plate. I was trying to be down and away. It was more middle, middle-away.”
In total, Ross threw 31 sliders, 21 sinkers, 16 four-seam fastballs and 10 change-ups. A handful of his sliders were off the plate glove-side (in to lefties, away to righties). A handful of his fastballs were too high in the zone (a recurring issue). The fourth inning, his last of the afternoon, was fine until Trevor Williams, the Cubs’ starter, poked a two-out single to left. He did so on a hanging slider. Ross faced a final batter, gave up an RBI single to Joc Pederson to make it 4-2, and that was it.
The bright spot is that Strasburg is about to rejoin the team. Another positive sign is that Fedde may not be too far behind. But on May 20, at the 40-game mark, the reality is that consistency has been too hard to find. That’s true for the batters and the pitchers, whether it’s been Ross or Jon Lester, Schwarber or Bell, Castro or closer Brad Hand.
Getting Strasburg off the injured list won’t be enough to change that.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.