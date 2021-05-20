It started under the bluest sky Thursday when the moody wind menaced and the scores stayed moderate and the leader board got crowded and Casey Conners led everyone by at least two shots after his 5-under-par 67 and the great Brooks Koepka joined a second-place logjam with his 69 — all while 10,000 or so people lined the ropes and watched, making Nos. 17 and 18 in particular feel as much like 2019 and before as anything has felt in 2020 and since.
They watched a day when everybody talked about the back nine being harsher than the front, even as Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shot 73 and said, “I didn’t really play that well enough to notice a difference between the front and the back.” They saw the topographical formation known as U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who said, “The wind just kicked my butt.” They saw the four-time major winner Koepka, who recovered six-birdies gamely after double-bogeying No. 10, his first hole, and saying, “The first rule is when you’re in trouble, get the hell out,” and, “Deserved every bit of that double bogey.”
Ten thousand was the PGA’s decided fan allotment here, a tad rowdier than the Masters of last month, if less rowdy than the full-on crowd the PGA aspires to have for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin in late September. It does feel like more. It can be jarring and touching to see even these mild throngs filling through the walkways, the caps on people’s heads coming at you in a rush like in olden days: Georgia, Ohio State, Masters, PGA, Gamecocks, and where’s Clemson?
There must be a Clemson here, even five hours from Clemson.
Oh wait, boom, there’s a Clemson.
Around here and around now, it’s the phase of the era when hotel doors bear signs notifying visitors that masks aren’t required of the vaccinated once indoors.
Around the course, old signals of extravagance have returned in near-full bloom. Cadillacs spin slowly here and there on display, the people stopping by to coo or even take the driver’s seat. A dozen or so people wait to pose in front of a giant Wanamaker Trophy in front of the ocean. There’s something at the concession stands people have missed sorely: lines. They’re two or three deep in most cases, but they’re there for the $12 Pinot Grigio or the $14 Michelob Ultra or the $18 “souvenir cocktail” in the cup with the photo of the course.
One never thought one could get so sanguine about fresh-squeezed lemonade or hot soft pretzels, about the versatility of getting a beer at one stand and some phone-charging at the next — and, at this course, all near a tiny marsh with green muck and a sign reading, “It is illegal to feed or harass alligators.”
It’s far from capacity, but it’s rich in the familiar, with people flooding the eyes that got untrained from seeing people, shoulders and heads visible above the ridges of sand, watching other fairways. It’s possible to hear conversations again. Two guys by one tall beer can on No. 18 talk about all the things they need to do because, one says, “Life is short.” There are stories of sunburns past and present, of something about somebody getting stung badly by some jellyfish, about some guy apparently drinking too much “Crown.”
“Pulled it,” somebody says after somebody drives.
“You’re welcome, y’all have a good day,” somebody says at concessions.
“You hear what he’s sitting at right here from the tee box?” one spectator says to another about a marshal who sits in front of a ball someone just drove. “Three-seventy.”
“That’s three-seventy?”
A third guy: “Damn.”
What’s that old sound from the grandstand at No. 17? It’s one of those groans over one of those putts that almost went in. From something called the Preferred Viewing Tent, a guy hollers to a player, “Walk it in, buddy! Walk it in!” One can overhear again the local knowledge: “I never liked this section [of the course], the wind’s on the right. I kind of start out with the water, hitting the draw.”
All of a sudden, a parent and child walking together comes off as novel. Spectator David Barnes, from Hickory, N.C., has brought his 6-year-old son, Landry. “It’s getting back to normalcy, absolutely,” the father said. “It’s about building memories.”
All the way at one back edge of the course, at the No. 14 tee, here drove Y.E. Yang, age 49, Shaun Micheel, 52, and Rich Beem, 50. They’ve got six PGA Tour titles between them, and they’ve got three majors — PGA Championship wins in 2009, 2003 and 2002, respectively. An exact count of 15 spectators watched. They are three men who could walk down many streets unrecognized yet each have led careers featuring one towering Sunday.
Here’s one of those PGA club pros always in the PGA, Tim Pearce, assistant professional at the Birmingham (Mich.) Country Club. He’s gone into the sand on 15, and he’s gone outside the ropes to find it, high-fiving a guy he knows along the way. “Not too good right now,” he tells the guy. “Hey, coming off that birdie,” the guy encourages. Pearce knocks out to the green and to understanding applause.
And here’s another, Joe Summerhays of the Summerhays golfing family, and the PGA director of instruction at Eagle Lake Golf Course in Roy, Utah. He’s out on the beach over a ball, near those wooden picket beach fences, on a downslope toward the waves and jellyfish. A small crowd gathers, takes photographs.
He kneels down and whacks it out over the ridge to the fairway. People start yakking to him about what a good shot.
People are back, and defending champion Collin Morikawa, who shot a promising 2-under-par 70, told of the champions dinner menu he chose Tuesday night. “Just good to have people, like, share food and just have people talk to each other while they passed the plates,” he said. “We all missed that, and seeing fans out there this week, it’s so enjoyable to see their kind of passion for golf and seeing them love us hitting a good golf shot.”
After 15 months of sports settings in barrenness, then a little less barrenness, this felt a little more like life and, as a bonus, nobody harassed any alligators.
