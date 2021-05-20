Per ESPN, River Plate was forced to use fifth-string goalkeeper Leonardo Diaz on Sunday in a domestic-league match against Boca Juniors but did not include him on the roster for Thursday’s Copa Libertadores match, even though CONMEBOL — soccer’s governing body in South America — is allowing teams to list 50 available players for continental matches. River Plate listed only 32 for the game against Santa Fe, and 20 of them were out because of the coronavirus. One more, 38-year-old center-back Javier Pinola, could not play because of a broken forearm, leaving the team with the bare-minimum 11 players.