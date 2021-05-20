Paul, Curry and Westbrook have helped hold the season together — for their teams and their league — particularly in the second half. Paul, 36, has played at an MVP level the entire time for the burgeoning Suns. Curry, 33, has been consistently great leading the undermanned Warriors, but since returning from a tailbone injury in late March, he has set a new standard for perimeter offensive prowess at an advanced age. Westbrook, 32, averaged 24.3 points, 15.3 assists and 13.9 rebounds during the final month of the season as he willed the Wizards into the play-in tournament. He will always be an inefficient scorer in an era of ridiculous shooting, but at some point, the stats are too high and the effort is too extraordinary to minimize.