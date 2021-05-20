It has been a year in which the big man reclaimed prominence in the MVP discussion, with Nikola Jokic favored to win the award and Joel Embiid a strong contender. But when the game needed to produce thrills, inspire awe and transcend concerns about all its injuries, it turned to the aging floor leaders, all of them 32 or older, none of them yielding to time.
Their reward: postseason hell. Curry faces elimination Friday night when Golden State hosts Memphis in the Western Conference play-in tournament finale. Westbrook, who limped out of Boston earlier this week, faces elimination Thursday night when the Wizards host Indiana, with the No, 8 seed in the East on the line. Paul appeared to have a comfy No. 2 seed, but now the Suns must face the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, a mending team that fell to a seventh seed mostly because of injury drama.
Despite their sensational play during this challenging season, that trio might be forgotten stars within the next two weeks. It’s a cruel possibility that demonstrates the odd and discordant time from which we are starting to escape.
Usually, if you identify a cluster of superstars performing at this level over the long season, you can trust one or two of them to make some playoff noise. But with the injury attrition, covid-19 safety protocols, scheduling adjustments and all-around messiness, this regular season was more about survival than ever. It figures that, in such a chaotic and disjointed season, some elite point guards would stand out. It was a season for tough-minded competitors who can help organize rosters that had very little time to practice together because of the compact schedule.
Paul, Curry and Westbrook have helped hold the season together — for their teams and their league — particularly in the second half. Paul, 36, has played at an MVP level the entire time for the burgeoning Suns. Curry, 33, has been consistently great leading the undermanned Warriors, but since returning from a tailbone injury in late March, he has set a new standard for perimeter offensive prowess at an advanced age. Westbrook, 32, averaged 24.3 points, 15.3 assists and 13.9 rebounds during the final month of the season as he willed the Wizards into the play-in tournament. He will always be an inefficient scorer in an era of ridiculous shooting, but at some point, the stats are too high and the effort is too extraordinary to minimize.
There were other standout lead guards. Luka Doncic’s on-court demeanor has warranted scrutiny, but his impact and stats (28-9-8) continue to be mind-boggling, and his shooting percentages rose this season. Kyrie Irving averaged 26.9 points and accomplished the rare 50/40/90 shooting split from the field, three-point line and free throw line. He missed 18 games, but of Brooklyn’s Big Three, he was on the court the most. And with the Nets earning the No. 2 seed in the East, his influence on winning must be noted. Philadelphia all-star guard Ben Simmons is a top Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Damian Lillard put up his usual stellar numbers. It’s a reminder that, though the unicorn has replaced the point god as the most coveted player in the game, the NBA is still full of high-caliber floor generals.
There’s a young batch that didn’t quite take the next step this season; maybe it occurs in the playoffs with Trae Young or Ja Morant if the Grizzlies get past Curry’s Warriors. Or you could look at it this way: The youngsters haven’t popped because they have some all-timers blocking them, and this was a season that should’ve deepened the appreciation of those legends.
After Wednesday’s 103-100 loss to the Lakers, Curry remembered sitting on the bench during the third quarter and telling teammate Jordan Bell, “I missed this.”
The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA last season. They didn’t just miss the playoffs. They weren’t one of the 22 teams invited to the Orlando bubble to finish the season. Because of a broken hand that required surgery, Curry played in just five games.
“It had been almost two years since the Finals that we were here in a game that had those type of consequences,” Curry said. “It’s what you live for. It’s what you work so hard for. It brings out the best in you in terms of your competitiveness and all that. I love it.”
This is how much of a young man’s game basketball can be: Morant, the 21-year-old leader of the Grizzlies, hadn’t turned 16 when Curry won his first title. Morant wasn’t yet 10 when the Warriors drafted Curry in 2009. Curry just spent a whole season showing his prime has elasticity, but here comes a challenger who might address him as “Sir” before talking trash.
Thirty-something point guards handled this make-do season well. A few of them may stick around to decide how it ends, too. But those figure to be more of the role players, such as Rajon Rondo rising for another playoff breakthrough, this time with a Los Angeles Clippers squad desperate for his ability to organize and lead. It will be much tougher for the heavy lifters, staring at well-rested stars on the other side and facing defenses designed to fluster smaller guards.
And that’s where it gets tricky. For all that Curry, Paul and Westbrook have done to reestablish their lofty place in the sport, the superstar’s burden in the NBA remains: If you’re not winning a championship or making a deep run at one, what’s wrong with you?
With three championships, Curry is mostly exempt from that question. Westbrook has already barked back at the thought this season, saying in late March, “A championship don’t change my life.”
Paul took a different approach. When asked about accolades, he told ESPN’s Maria Taylor: “Shoot, I’m trying to break my record of not winning no championships.”
The Suns are in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. This is the fifth franchise Paul has helped get to the postseason. But during his 16 seasons, he hasn’t played in the Finals.
Just to get out of the first round, he must help Devin Booker and the rest of the young Suns sneak past LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It doesn’t look like a championship-or-bust path.
At last, this aberrant set of back-to-back NBA seasons nears its ending, possibly a hopeful ending of good basketball and growing crowds. It took some remarkable performances to help the league buy time.
If those sustaining point guards are lucky, the playoffs will reflect their good work. If they are lucky.