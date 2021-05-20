Yet for all the exciting play, and all the excitement generated, in order for this season to generate momentum that extends into next, has to be — if not a win against Philadelphia, at least a long, drawn-out battle. This team’s résumé is all over the place. They lost their first five games of the season. They lost center Thomas Bryant — remember him? — to a season-ending injury. They began the new year by dealing with a debilitating, team-wide battle with the coronavirus. They endured it all, and that meant there was much to admire.