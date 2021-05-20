Now, the real playoffs start. Now, the real fun can be had. Now, whether the Wizards will become what they have said they would become — that is, a real threat to any team in the Eastern Conference — will be proved (or disproved) on a national stage. They are appointment TV, and when in any of our lifetimes have we really said that?
The Wizards easily tossed aside Indiana, 142-115, on Thursday in the last stage of the NBA’s play-in tournament because, at this point in their development, they are better than the Pacers. They led by 14 at the half. They led by 31 after three. Thanks for playing, Indiana. More intriguing questions await, none better than: Can these Wizards push top-seeded Philadelphia?
“No matter who we match up against,” star guard Bradley Beal said, “we love what we’re capable of doing.”
Which brings up the night’s next-best chants, when the fourth-quarter lead grew to 35: “We want Philly! We want Philly!”
“We know they’re a good team,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “But we’re a good team just as much as they’re a good team.”
What awaits is what these Wizards deserved — an appearance in a best-of-seven series, a stay in the playoffs that lasts more than three days. If this was a season that was truly going to reestablish this town’s relationship with its NBA franchise, it couldn’t end with Tuesday’s loss to Boston that cost the Wizards the No. 7 seed, then a loss to a team they had already throttled twice in a month. The task was to beat the Pacers, and the task was handled — emphatically.
“It’s probably one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Beal said. “It was definitely the most important game we’ve played all year. We were all locked in and engaged, man, for a full 48 minutes. It’s probably the most beautiful thing we’ve done all year.”
The Wizards entered this game 17-7 since April 7, with four of those losses either by one point or in overtime (and the seventh of those losses coming Tuesday in Boston). That’s the team they believe they are, a 58-win pace over a regular 82-game season. Thursday showed that they have convinced their increasingly hopeful followers, too. Some 5,333 towel-waving fans filled the building with the upbeat sounds that apparently come when excellent offensive basketball is combined with the waning days of a pandemic.
It’s a heady mix that leads fans to chant “MVP” at a character such as Lopez, a 7-footer with shrubbery for a hairdo who scored the buckets that broke open the game in the second quarter. What a hoot it all was. Thank the Wizards.
“Those fans got their money’s worth,” Brooks said. “Hopefully we made them proud during this run. And now we get the chance to get to play one of the best teams in basketball, and we’re excited about it.”
Westbrook said, “Our job is to make sure they have more and more games to come to this year.”
Maybe they won’t beat the 76ers. But any Philly fan who flipped on the show from Chinatown on Thursday night has to be concerned about Westbrook, who churns out triple-doubles like the Treasury Department prints stimulus checks, and everything about his 18-point, eight-rebound, 15-assist performance in just 33 minutes Thursday felt absolutely normal and expected even as it’s freakish and exceptional.
Those Sixers fans must understand that Beal’s creaky hamstring is getting better, not worse, and that his 25-point night against the Pacers came in just 28 minutes — load management in the playoffs. It included the dunk that built the lead to 21 and the three that pushed it to 25. He can score in ways you expect and ways you don’t.
That’s true of the entire team, too. Its three-headed center — Lopez, Daniel Gafford and Alex Len — combined for 28 points, 23 rebounds and seven blocks. Second-year forward Rui Hachimura looked like he fit in as a third offensive option, pouring in 18 on 6-for-8 shooting. Reserve shooter Davis Bertans put behind a miserable performance in the loss at Boston — 0 for 7 from three — with a trio of three-pointers. And Brooks emptied his bench midway through the fourth, tension completely absent from a game that could have felt excruciating.
If that’s the gang that shows up for Sunday’s Game 1 in Philly — well, block out the time because it’ll be worth watching.
“We’ve got to make a statement the first game,” Hachimura said. “We’re not just playing around. We’re here to win games.”
What the Philadelphia series brings is an opportunity to make not just Washington, but the rest of the league, feel like this is a team on the rise. The occasions when the Wizards have felt ascendant — truly ascendant — in this century take longer to pry from the creases in your brain than they do to count.
Michael Jordan filled the seats but never made the playoffs. Gilbert Arenas’s teams entertained rather than truly threatened. Maybe the high-water mark for optimism came in 2014-15, when Paul Pierce joined Beal and John Wall for an enthralling playoff run.
That spring, Pierce was hitting buzzer-beaters, the Wizards swept the Toronto Raptors in the first round and then pushed the top-seeded, 60-win Atlanta Hawks with everything they had. In a taut Game 6 at home, Pierce hit a three at the buzzer that forced overtime — or would have forced overtime, had it not come a fingertip after the buzzer. A crushing way to lose, but in comparison to all the fades into summers past, it was a compelling way to go out.
And then Pierce signed with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers. And that energy fizzled the following year, the end of the Randy Wittman era as coach, the .500 season that led to Brooks’s hiring.
That’s what this group, with this run, has captured again.
“We got to make the name of Washington Wizards be known again,” Gafford said. “From what I’m seeing, it’s been a while.”
Yet for all the exciting play, and all the excitement generated, in order for this season to generate momentum that extends into next, there has to be — if not a win against Philadelphia, at least a long, drawn-out battle.
This team’s résumé is all over the place. The Wizards lost their first five games of the season. They lost center Thomas Bryant — remember him? — to a season-ending injury. They began the new year by dealing with a debilitating, team-wide battle with the coronavirus. They endured it all, and that meant there was much to admire.
Still, the history books will record the Wizards’ record this year as 34-38 — a third straight losing campaign. Brooks’s five-year contract is up when the year ends, and owner Ted Leonsis has not outlined his intentions with his coach. Brooks has a long history with Westbrook, and that has to count for something, right?
For now, that can is kicked down the road. What’s left will be more interesting to find out: Will the exciting, energetic Wizards become what they have advertised themselves as — a nightmare for any first-round opponent, and a threat to go deeper?
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.