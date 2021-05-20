What awaits is what these Wizards deserved — an appearance in a best-of-seven series, a stay in the playoffs that lasts more than three days. If this was a season that was truly going to reestablish this town’s relationship with its NBA franchise, it couldn’t end with Tuesday’s loss to Boston that cost the Wizards the No. 7 seed, then a loss to a team they had already throttled twice in a month. The task was to beat the Pacers, and the task was handled — emphatically.