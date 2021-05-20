The Wizards, by virtue of a 142-115 drubbing of the Pacers, made sure Thursday wasn’t their last chance to egg on their team. Washington clinched the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference to notch its first appearance in the NBA playoffs in three years.
“I was thinking — that had to be the loudest 5,000 fans in an arena that I’ve ever heard,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “What, 15,000 seats are empty? But it’s loud. People are so enthusiastic throughout the game, seeing Russell do all those things, they appreciate it. Brad had a moment … about eight or nine of our guys had like, really, big-time, six or seven-minute spurts and won the game, and that’s what a team is about.”
The Wizards will face No. 1 seed Philadelphia (49-23) in a best-of-seven first-round series set to begin Sunday at 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers — who have been resting comfortably since their season finale Sunday — swept Washington, 3-0, during the season but have not faced this version of Brooks’s team. Their most recent matchup was March 12, before the Wizards (34-38) found the form that saw them close the regular season on a 17-6 tear.
They showed what that looked like Thursday, apparently saving for the Pacers all the energy they did not bring to Boston in Tuesday’s deflating loss to the Celtics that forced a second play-in game.
“It was probably one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Beal said. “It was definitely the most important games we’ve played all year. … We didn’t give any signs of life or hope to the other team.”
After taking one quarter to warm up, Washington dazzled behind a dominant second-quarter performance from Westbrook and chest-thumping defensive efforts from backup centers Daniel Gafford, who will play in his first NBA playoffs this year, and Robin Lopez, who will play in his sixth.
The Wizards authored a 20-5 start to the quarter, during which Gafford racked up five rebounds and five massive blocks. Lopez did his part by inching his way into the paint for back-to-back hook shots that gave Washington its first double-digit lead early in the quarter. One fan seated in the lower bowl responded by screeching “CAPTAIN HOOK” in homage to the center’s signature shot nearly every time Lopez crossed midcourt. Both Westbrook and Lopez received “M-V-P!” chants before halftime.
By then, the Pacers’ physical center, Domantas Sabonis (19 points) — who had bullied the Wizards for 97 points across the teams’ previous three meetings — had racked up three fouls.
“Special. [Gafford’s] athleticism, give him credit, man,” Brooks said. “He’s coachable, he wants to get better, he has an enthusiasm for the game.”
But Washington didn’t just get the requisite sharp defense from its three centers (starter Alex Len was also spot-on, grabbing seven rebounds in 13 minutes). Everyone did their jobs.
Beal, still playing on a strained left hamstring but free of the long compression sleeve on his leg, led the Wizards with 25 points to go with five rebounds and four assists on one of his best shooting nights in some time. He joked Tuesday that people could call him the “one-leg bandit.” Perhaps he took the nickname to heart.
Westbrook helped establish physicality by hitting the Pacers at their weakest points, in transition defense and at the rim. He played the entire pivotal second quarter, bulldozing to the paint time and again for 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds to bounce back after a particularly lifeless performance in Boston.
“I was just so pissed, just my performance — just wasn’t feeling the best when my team needed me the most,” Westbrook said of Tuesday’s game. “ … When I was in Oklahoma City, Mo Cheeks, he always told me, ‘Great players don’t have two back-to-back bad games.’ I always kept that in my mind and I always keep that in my mind when there is a time when I do play bad, make sure that I’m locked and loaded for the next game. I’m going to make sure that I can go out and compete, make sure that my team can follow my lead.”
Rui Hachimura followed suit, feeding into the aggression by taking his shots early and often; he scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field, including two three-pointers.
Gafford added 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, and Davis Bertans chipped in a pair of threes. Even with Brodgon’s 24 points, Indiana had no answer for Washington’s offense. It was without second-leading scorer Caris LeVert, who missed the game because of the league’s coronavirus protocols.
Washington shot 58.1 percent from the field and had 14 three-pointers.
It was enough that the Wizards led by 30 in the third quarter and 38 midway through the fourth, an edge so comfortable that the crowd quieted and settled into its seats. The only odd chant audible by the time Brooks subbed out his starters for the night was “We want Philly!”
