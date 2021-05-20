“I was just so pissed, just my performance — just wasn’t feeling the best when my team needed me the most,” Westbrook said of Tuesday’s game. “ … When I was in Oklahoma City, Mo Cheeks, he always told me, ‘Great players don’t have two back-to-back bad games.’ I always kept that in my mind and I always keep that in my mind when there is a time when I do play bad, make sure that I’m locked and loaded for the next game. I’m going to make sure that I can go out and compete, make sure that my team can follow my lead.”