On Thursday night, the Wizards will host a do-or-die play-in matchup against the Indiana Pacers for a shot at the No. 8 seed. The winner of the bout, the teams’ fourth meeting this season, earns a date with the top-seeded 76ers in a first-round series that is scheduled to begin Sunday in Philadelphia.
Both Wizards Coach Scott Brooks and star guard Bradley Beal said they are confident in the team’s chances for a couple of reasons — none more persuasive than the fact that Washington, in its lopsided 118-100 loss in Boston, simply didn’t look like itself.
“I don’t think we’re going to have another bad shooting night,” Brooks said Tuesday.
Brooks placed faith in what he called the team’s “bounce-back ability,” drawing attention to the fact that aside from a pair of losses Washington suffered last week in Atlanta without Beal — who was out with a strained left hamstring that is clearly still hampering him — the Wizards have not lost consecutive games since they snapped a four-game losing streak April 7.
They have come out of their scant recent defeats with some of their most memorable victories of the season. A loss to San Antonio near the end of April that snapped an eight-game losing streak preceded a win 48 hours later against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Wizards’ first nationally televised game of the season. The game after a heartbreaking, last-minute loss in Dallas, Russell Westbrook responded with a searing 14-point, 21-rebound, 24-assist performance that led Washington to a win over Indiana.
But even when they have played just well enough to get the job done, the Wizards have rarely resembled the team that shot 3 for 21 from beyond the three-point line and struggled with routine jumpers Tuesday night.
“We worked our butts off to be in this position to have a home court to get ourselves into the playoffs,” Brooks said Tuesday. “And looking forward to it. Looking forward to — Indiana played well tonight [in a 144-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets], and they’ve been playing well, but it’s a great opportunity for us to go back to our home court and reboot and play much better.”
Even more reassuring is the fact that Washington has seemed to play its best against Indiana.
The Pacers, with their similarly lightning-fast transition game and with precision shooters dotting the roster, both mirror the Wizards’ style of play and draw out the most outrageous version of Washington’s pour-it-on offense. The Wizards beat Indiana in all three meetings this year; their 154-141 win May 3 was their highest-scoring game of the season. The other two wins over the Pacers were Washington’s sixth- and seventh-highest-scoring performances.
All that offensive might provides a welcome cushion for Washington, which will probably be playing with an injured Beal this time around as the all-star guard plays his third straight game on that bum left hamstring.
But at least Beal is expected to be on the court — even injured, he scored 25 and then 22 points in his past two outings.
“I can’t be as explosive as I want to. I can’t come off the pick and roll and fly by the big like I usually do,” Beal said Tuesday. “I just have to do what works for me; I try to manipulate that. I know teams are going to try to blitz me, but I know I’m still a threat out here, regardless of what percentage I’m at.”
Indiana, however, will be without its second-leading scorer, Caris LeVert, who entered the league’s coronavirus protocol Tuesday and will be out at least eight more days should the Pacers win Thursday. LeVert combined for 76 points in the three games against Washington.
The Wizards aren’t underestimating the rest of the Pacers’ shooters. They had eight scorers in double figures Tuesday against the Hornets, with Doug McDermott stepping up for 21 points and Oshae Brissett leading with 23. Indiana shot 55.2 percent from the field and a whopping 45.7 percent from long distance.
Domantas Sabonis lurks as a threat as well — the big man has been Indiana’s most dangerous asset against the Wizards, scoring 97 points in the three games.
“I’m confident. I’m sure my teammates are, too, but we’ve got to go do it — we can’t talk about it. We can’t sit here and say we like our matchup, none of that. … Indiana’s playing well,” Beal said Tuesday. “They don’t have one of their players — they don’t have Caris, you know — and they’re still going out and competing. They went at Charlotte tonight, so we have to understand that every team wants it. Indy’s looking at us hungry. We’ve got to be ready to go and understand that this is win or go home now. This is exciting. This is what we want to play for.”