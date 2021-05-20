“I’m confident. I’m sure my teammates are, too, but we’ve got to go do it — we can’t talk about it. We can’t sit here and say we like our matchup, none of that. … Indiana’s playing well,” Beal said Tuesday. “They don’t have one of their players — they don’t have Caris, you know — and they’re still going out and competing. They went at Charlotte tonight, so we have to understand that every team wants it. Indy’s looking at us hungry. We’ve got to be ready to go and understand that this is win or go home now. This is exciting. This is what we want to play for.”