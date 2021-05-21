Washington is a veteran team that simply looked older and slower than the Bruins on Friday. The Capitals were outshot 37-20 and dug themselves a 3-0 deficit after David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart to open the third period.
Alex Ovechkin responded with a one-timer that went off Brandon Carlo and past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask 4:54 into the period. But the Capitals could not dent Rask any further.
Second-year netminder Ilya Samsonov, coming off a strong Game 3 performance that ended with a blunder behind his own net in double overtime, kept his team in it for the second straight game with 33 saves. But the offense in front of him sputtered.
Ovechkin’s goal came on the power play, one of seven the Capitals had on the night. Boston was three of five on its chances with the extra man, with Matt Grzelcyk scoring with the man advantage with 5:10 remaining to push the margin to 4-1.
Ovechkin’s goal was his second of the postseason — his 71st postseason goal of his career — and only the Capitals’ fourth goal from its top-six forwards in the series.
Samsonov was making his second straight postseason start and has yet to make three straight starts in his career. After a 40-save performance in Game 3, Coach Peter Laviolette went back to the Russian. Craig Anderson, who did not play in Game 3 because of what the team termed “body maintenance,” dressed as the No. 2 goaltender.
The game took a chaotic turn in the second period. First, Samsonov appeared to get hit on his inner right thigh by Taylor Hall’s skate after Samsonov made a point-blank stop on Hall. Samsonov talked briefly with trainers on the ice before remaining in the game.
Minutes later, Dmitry Orlov sent Kevan Miller to the locker room with a high hit. It appeared Miller’s head hit the ice hard when he fell. He did not return, instead going to the hospital for further evaluation. Orlov was originally assessed a major penalty, but it was changed to just a double minor for roughing upon review.
With Orlov in the box, the Bruins opened the scoring when Brad Marchand deflected Pastrnak’s blast past Samsonov with 12 minutes left in the second period. Garnet Hathaway then was dinged two minutes for roughing Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and the Capitals’ wheels started to come off.
Making the loss especially tough for Washington was that Game 4 marked the first time the Capitals have had all their skaters available in the postseason. Injuries, suspensions and covid protocols had Laviolette mixing and matching, but Lars Eller’s return had the Capitals at full strength.
Washington had no shots on goal in the final 11:21 of the first. The Capitals and just four shots on Rask in the period.
The Bruins, meanwhile, had a spark from the start. With aggressive forechecking and high-danger chances, Boston was able to sustain offensive zone time and get pucks past the interior of the Capitals’ defense. Coyle came inches from giving the Bruins an early lead after his shot rang the post with nine seconds left in the first. He found redemption — and the insurance tally in the third.