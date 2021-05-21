Charles has been the lone consistent offensive weapon for a Mystics team that entered Friday’s game ranked last in the WNBA in points, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Her eight points during a 14-2 third-quarter run gave the Mystics a 70-51 lead, and they cruised from there. Her 34 points were two shy of her career high, and she gave a glance to the Liberty bench area after knocking down a three-pointer right in front of it. She was the last person to leave the floor following the game as she spent time hugging several New York players.