Charles finished with 34 points, including a career-high four three-pointers, as the Washington Mystics recorded their first win of the season, 101-72. The Mystics improved to 1-2; the Liberty fell to 3-1.
“Yeah, they fired me on my day off,” Charles said — with a smirk — when asked whether there was more juice to the game. “I got fired on my day off, so, yeah, there was juice.
“[Mystics Coach Mike Thibault] spoke to me, and he was just like: ‘Calm down and let the game come to you. Play your game. Play your way.’ That’s just what I was doing tonight. A sense of urgency when you want to win a game . . . so you have that momentum and that energy and that confidence heading into the road.”
Charles has been the lone consistent offensive weapon for a Mystics team that entered Friday’s game ranked last in the WNBA in points, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Her eight points during a 14-2 third-quarter run gave the Mystics a 70-51 lead, and they cruised from there. Her 34 points were two shy of her career high, and she gave a glance to the Liberty bench area after knocking down a three-pointer right in front of it. She was the last person to leave the floor following the game as she spent time hugging several New York players.
“I think she’s felt a lot of pressure coming here right now and having a lot of talked about her being a big get for us,” Thibault said. “And she’s looking down the bench just like I am and seeing Elena [Delle Donne] in street clothes and Alysha Clark in street clothes and Myisha [Hines-Allen] not here yet. And she’s feeling the weight of the world a little bit. I think that eases the pressure a little bit, a game like tonight.”
Thibault and company were confident the shots would eventually fall — and they did.
Ariel Atkins shrugged off her ugly first two games — she came in shooting just 25 percent — to score a season-high 25 points. She was aggressive from the outset and looked like the player who averaged a career-high 14.8 points in 2020. She also helped stifle Sabrina Ionescu and a New York backcourt that had been carving up opponents during the Liberty’s best start since 2007.
Shavonte Zellous scored 11, and Erica McCall grabbed 13 rebounds.
“Statistically, at some point, they had to fall,” Atkins said. “The one thing about our team, make sure regardless of whether they’re falling or not that we play with the same intensity overall.”
Washington shot 47.3 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from behind the arc. The Mystics also won the battle of the boards 42-28 after Thibault was furious with their rebounding efforts in a loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. New York was held to eight points in the final quarter.
“When the game was invented, that was the whole premise: put the ball through the round thing,” Thibault said. “And when you don’t do it, it looks ugly. When you do it, it looks great. And you add that to what I thought was a pretty good defensive effort against a team that’s been shooting the ball great.”
Betnijah Laney finished with 20 points and Kylee Shook added 11 for New York. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in 2020, was held to 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Mystics took a 52-46 lead into halftime, finally offering the offensive efficiency home fans had come to expect. Atkins knocked down her first shot, a three-pointer from the top of the arc, before Natasha Cloud made her first attempt from nearly the same spot. Charles later sank a hook, helping the Mystics sprint out to an 8-0 lead.
The Liberty responded and took a 14-13 lead off an Ionescu three-pointer, but Washington then put together its best stretch of the young season with a 16-0 run as five different players got in on the scoring. The Mystics never trailed after that.
Notes: Hines-Allen will be available for the first time against the Indiana Fever on Sunday after she returned from overseas and completed the league-mandated quarantine period. . . .
For the first time this season, the Mystics left the court before the national anthem and returned immediately after.
“Just being in solidarity with the rest of the teams that are in the WNBA and what they’re standing for,” Charles said. “Elena, she was very vocal in how we should look at that. Just trusting that.”