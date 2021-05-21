As part of the previously unknown terms, when the NCAA gave CBS-Turner broad exclusive rights to the men’s hoops championship, it also gave it the corporate sponsorship sales for all 90 NCAA championships. Get this: CBS gets to keep the revenue from 18 so-called “NCAA corporate champions,” such as AT&T and Coca-Cola, which comes to about $200 million, as part of the basketball contract. Yet these companies get to advertise all over women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics and other championships as a throw-in. As if they’re bonus swimsuit calendars you get for opening an account.