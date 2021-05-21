Eventually Harrington the golf analyst turned Harrington the philosopher, and said of aging, “You know, the disappointment for me now, and this really sums up how the game changes and ebbs and flows: In 2008, it was inevitable I was going to win majors, so it didn’t bother me if I didn’t have a good day. I knew I just had to turn up, play my game, and that would put me in position to win majors and it would happen. Now I turn up at a tournament and I think everything has to go right. I’m afraid that I can’t — I can’t take as many punches. I can’t take as many mistakes. I feel on edge to compete.”