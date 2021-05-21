Thibault, however, needs his players to understand that, too.
“My biggest concern is that we’re a work in progress and the players have to understand that a little bit,” Thibault said. “They can’t have that look in their eyes at a timeout in the third or fourth quarter of like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening to us?’ This is too early to have that.
“We have a mixture of veterans and youth and different experiences and different teams, and we're new and introducing ourselves to each other in a lot of ways.”
The sentiment isn’t new. Every player has preached since preseason that new players with new roles and the absence of the 2019 MVP (Delle Donne), the 2019 Finals MVP (Meesseman), their top free agent signee who was a 2020 defensive player of the year candidate (Clark) and a 2020 second-team all-WNBA forward (Hines-Allen) would equate to some growing pains.
The 2020 season was a prime example of how things change over the course of a campaign. The Mystics started 3-0 and were one of the top offensive teams in the league before losing 12 of the next 13 games. They won four of their final five to reach the playoffs.
An understanding of the big picture in the midst of a heated 40-minute battle, though, is easier said than done. The Mystics hadn’t started a season 0-2 since 2016.
“There is no balance to it,” guard Ariel Atkins said. “You’ve just got to understand that there’s a bigger picture. And at the end of the day, statistically, shots have to fall at some point.”
That’s what the Mystics need from Atkins as much as anyone. The former No. 7 overall pick is coming off a season in which her 14.8 points per game, 43.8 field goal percentage and 41.1 three-point percentage were all career highs. So far in 2021, she has averaged 8.5 points while shooting 25 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from behind the arc. Thibault would like her to be the No. 2 scoring option behind Tina Charles (18 points per game).
Atkins is far from the only one going through some woes. Leilani Mitchell hasn’t scored a point in the first two games and is 0 for 11 after averaging 9.5 points in 2020. She hadn’t been held scoreless in an individual game since the 2018 season. Natasha Cloud was 2 for 10 in her first game since the championship-clinching game in 2019, but she rebounded with 18 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Everyone else, beyond Kiara Leslie, is new to the roster and still finding their way — though Erica McCall has played well in the first two games.
“Everyone’s the number two after Tina,” Cloud said. “Between me, Ariel, Leilani, that’s who we’re trying to get going. I think we do a really good job of getting Tina going early and getting her touches early, but we’ve got to get Ariel Atkins and Leilani going as well.
“That falls a lot on me as a point guard to get them open shots and easy shots and putting them in successful situations. Myself getting into the paint, engaging two and then just running plays for them and executing those plays.”
The fact that the Mystics opened the season against a pair of title-contending teams in the Chicago Sky (2-0) and Mercury (2-1) hasn’t helped the cause. Things don’t get much easier Friday when they host the New York Liberty and its perfect 3-0 record. Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, became the youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double Tuesday and is tied for No. 4 in the league with 21 points per game. Teammate Betnijah Laney is No. 2 in the league with 23.3 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from behind the arc, and Thibault said she’s playing the best of any player in the WNBA after comparing her to Kawhi Leonard.
The matchup is also the first time Charles will play against her former and hometown team since being traded last year. Charles played six seasons in New York, where current Mystic Shavonte Zellous was a teammate for three of those seasons.
“I think we're both excited to play New York,” Zellous said. “I told her she needs to have a career high against New York. So we're both really looking forward to the game.”
Friday could be the last game without Hines-Allen; she completes her league-mandated quarantine Saturday and will be available to play against the Indiana Fever on Sunday.
