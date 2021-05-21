Atkins is far from the only one going through some woes. Leilani Mitchell hasn’t scored a point in the first two games and is 0 for 11 after averaging 9.5 points in 2020. She hadn’t been held scoreless in an individual game since the 2018 season. Natasha Cloud was 2 for 10 in her first game since the championship-clinching game in 2019, but she rebounded with 18 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Everyone else, beyond Kiara Leslie, is new to the roster and still finding their way — though Erica McCall has played well in the first two games.